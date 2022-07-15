Twitter says it received the highest number of complaints in the abuse or harassment category in India. A total of 536 grievances were registered between May 26, 2022, and June 25, 2022, out of which the micro-blogging platform took action on 42 URLs, according to Twitter's India Transparency Report.

The San Francisco-based platform received 134 grievances, the second largest, in the hateful conduct category out of which 22 were found in violation of the company's policies. These complaints are received from individual users with accompanying court orders, according to the latest report.

"Twitter is reflective of real conversations happening in the world and that sometimes includes perspectives that may be offensive, controversial, and/or bigoted to others. While we welcome everyone to express themselves on our platform, we do not tolerate behavior that harasses, threatens, dehumanizes, or uses fear to silence the voices of others," the firm said in the report.

In compliance with Rule 4(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital

Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the micro-blogging website is required to publish a monthly compliance report which includes the details of complaints from users via the India grievance mechanism and action taken on them, as well as information related to Twitter’s proactive monitoring efforts under the IT Rules.

The social media player recently appointed Vinay Prakash as its new resident grievance officer amid tension with the government.

Twitter also received appeals to suspend 52 accounts and the company claims to have resolved these issues and has sent "appropriate responses". The accounts continue to remain suspended.