Peaceful Progress launches Rs 50 Cr angel fund for early-stage startups

Peaceful Progress, an angel fund focused on early-stage investment in startups, has announced the launch of a Rs 50 crore fund.

This SEBI registered Category-I Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) plans to invest around Rs 3 crore in each startup.

Led by Chandrashekar Kupperi, Kamal Agarwal, and Sitaraman Parthasarathy, Peaceful Progress has already made four investments since it obtained SEBI approval in Febuary this year.

Peaceful Progress is primarily targeting the technology and consumer sectors for investment opportunities. The segments it is looking at include fintech, healthtech, edtech, foodtech, consumer tech, D2C, and EVs.

The four startups that Peaceful Progress has invested in are edtech startup Expertrons, fintech Kredily, EV startup Sheru, and tech entity Infilect.

Chandrashekar Kupperi, General Partner, Peaceful Progress, said, “We are excited with the four investments to date. To our investees, we offer support and guidance, lend expertise, and [provide] access to a wide network for growth, in addition to funds. We are thankful to our investors for their patronage [and] are roping in more to join us on our journey.”