‘The behavioural shift during the pandemic is teachers' adoption of technology’ – 15 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

The onset of COVID-19 brought the issue of ‘migrant workers’ into sharp focus, highlighting the need for a new paradigm of livelihood opportunities in our rural areas. Pearl Tiwari, Ambuja Cement Foundation

The reopening of markets over the last three months has had a positive impact on business growth across India Inc. - Apna report

The pandemic has brought focus on opportunities for youth like turning frontline workers — paramedics, nursing, and ASHA workers for the healthcare sector, starting businesses for sales, good and home-based services, or even ecommerce. - Pearl Tiwari, Ambuja Cement Foundation

The pandemic was also a tough period for us as the perfume category was the one that people sought when shopping for essentials. - Aditya Vikram Daga, Purpos Planet

Travel bans and lockdowns cemented our belief that there is a real need for [mother and baby] products in the market. - Tejal Bajla, All Things Baby

The pandemic also forced us to streamline a lot of administrative operations as we had to work within restrictions, and we became more efficient at managing operations remotely. - Kavya Krishnamurthy, Veekes & Company

People have realised the importance of health post COVID-19; so producing health products is definitely on the cards. - Harak Soni, Navalprabha Foods

This switch to remote working and optimising and streamlining is perhaps the only good thing to have come out of the pandemic. - Kavya Krishnamurthy, Veekes & Company

The pandemic has however brought [gender discrimination] to the forefront of our awareness in a way that you cannot ignore anymore. - Debasmita Sinha, Manah Wellness

Now, two years later, most organisations have acquiesced that the shift from office to remote is irreversible. - Yogita Tulsiani, iXceed Solutions

Hybrid working has become a forced norm, however, the pressure to be visible always and prove one’s dedication to working has taken a toll, especially on women. - Debasmita Sinha, Manah Wellness

The pandemic further propelled SMBs to explore new online models to thrive in their day-to-day business. However, it also exposed vulnerabilities in the industry and disrupted the entire retail supply chain. - Koteshwar LN, Flipkart

The COVID-19 pandemic, worldwide lockdowns, and the limitation imposed by Section 3(k) of the Indian Patents Act (which prohibits patenting algorithms and computer programs), have impacted patent-filing in Big Data analytics. - Anant Kataria, Sagacious

While the education industry was the strongest beneficiaries during the pandemic, the threat of growth stalemate has forced many to hold back on hiring. - Prashant Janadri, ﻿Taskmo

The behavioural shift during the pandemic is teachers' adoption of technology. - Pradeep Pillai, OrangeSlates

