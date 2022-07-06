‘Technology powers great experiences’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

Green management is a paradigm which includes improving environmental impact using energy resources and eco-friendly technology. - Dharmesh Shah, ﻿BDR Pharmaceuticals

The first step to facilitate precision farming adoption involves identifying crops that tax our natural resources the most. - Siddharth Bharadwaj, Social Alpha

Artificial Intelligence helps in analysing data, which has given rise to new delivery models such as 10-minute delivery or quick commerce. - Nilesh Ghule, TruckBhejo

People want the option of choosing between offline and online channels since having both options is more convenient. - Akash Gehani, Instamojo

Partnership is the way to go. - Saket Agarwal, Onnivation﻿

We are seeing a large number of companies which are building cloud software in India and selling to Indian customers, apart from the crop selling to global customers. - Anant Vidur Puri, Bessemer

Online working and online inductions were as new to companies as to new employees. That made hand-holding difficult, leaving feelings of worthlessness and inadequacy. - Gauri Joshi, Trijog

We need to plan and implement a COVID-19 education action plan for inclusive, gender-responsive, adequately monitored well-coordinated education. - Kamal Gaur and Ketaki Saksena, Save the Children India

We believe the blended learning format will take precedence over everything else. - Prerna Jhunjhunwala, Creative Galileo

Parents now expect schools to have communication channels where they can share the information in mixed media format. - Pallav Pandey, Uolo Technology

During the pandemic, online dating and virtual flirting became a forced substitute for real-life encounters, providing people a much-sought outlet to vent during the lockdown. - Sybil Shiddell, Gleeden

Digital intervention has made mental healthcare accessible for one and all. - Drishti Jaisingh

There are soft signals of an upcoming recession and macroeconomic and geopolitical unrest, and organisations are taking a cautious approach to hiring. - Manu Saigal, Adecco India

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

When you look at humans and the intervention of mobile phones, almost every behaviour has moved online—from education to wallets and entertainment. - Prashant Sachan, ﻿AppsForBharat

With its young, digitally-native, and ambitious population, it’s no surprise that we’re seeing rapid Web3 adoption across NFT and crypto wallet ownership in Asia. - Katherine Ng, TZ APAC

We are in the era of unstructured data or dark data. An estimated 90 percent of digital data is unstructured data. - Vidhya T. Vinay, Streamingo Solutions

Technology enables the identification of the tiniest data points, which helps to fill the gaps in teaching and learning. - Sushil Agrawal, Saarthi Pedagogy﻿

Collecting and visualising data, and syncing data between device and mobile are common requirements for a smartwatch developer. - Gautam BT, Bytebeam

Technology powers great experiences. - Janelle Estes, UserTesting

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).