Rishi Sunak resigns as UK chancellor

In simultaneous Twitter posts, UK cabinet members Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid have announced their resignation from the current embattled Tory government, with strong implications that they see Boris Johnson as an unfit prime minister.

In his Twitter post, Chancellor of the Exchequer, Sunak, husband of Infosys scion Akshata Murty, said, "The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently, and seriously."

His letter, addressed to Johnson, said that the two men's "approaches are fundamentally too different" to work together.

In his resignation, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said, "It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience." Javid went on to say that he believes that public has lost faith in the current government, and that he too has lost faith in Boris Johnson as a leader.

The two men's resignations prompted a wave of resignations from junior secretaries who blame Johnson's leadership as well.

Sunak's resignation in particular is a blow to the crypto community. According to CoinDesk, he had proposed a series of regulations earlier this year to make the country a crypto hub, and there is no clarity on whether new Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi plans to continue this policy.