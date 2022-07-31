Science, education, design: how the CosmoCaixa museum of science sparks creativity

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 630 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

Located in the scenic hills around Barcelona, the CosmoCaixa science museum was renovated and reopened in 2004. It features a range of spectacular exhibits and special workshops on science, nature, environment, and space.

Most exhibits are designed to be interactive, inviting children (and adults!) to play with them and learn. The sense of wonder begins right at the spiral walkway, which takes visitors down five floors into the giant exhibit hall, past an Amazonian tree and a 40-metre pendulum.

The museum is an initiative of La Caixa, a banking foundation which runs a range of cultural, scientific and civic projects. The exhibits include a wave simulator, dynamic sandstorm model, experiments in acoustics, and an interactive dance mirror.

From the cranium to the cosmos, earth to electricity, the exhibits are designed to convey insights along with a sense of wonder. An outstanding section features a slice of the rainforest, with creatures at tree level, water level, and underwater.

Past, present and future blend into a seamless experience, which is reflected in the design of the exteriors and interiors of the space in the century-old heritage building. The 30,000-square-foot museum is regarded as of the most modern science museums in Europe. The overall message is clear: scientific foundations, social responsibility, and environmental protection.

In this photo essay, we present glimpses of the Universe Room, Remains & Traces, and the Flooded Forest. The other sections are Antarctic Base, Geological Wall, Lab Math, The Sun, and the Planetarium.

Interactive workshops are also offered on topics like weather, planet hunting, the paths of electricity, light and colour.

An aptly-titled workshop called Creactivity offers school children a space to think with their hands while they design and experiment in four different thematic areas.

The Research Mornings programme motivates and inspires activity in scientific research through interaction with young researchers. Other sessions are held on topics like Big Data, STEAM challenges, and critical thinking.

An incubator challenge was held around the theme of Impact Day 2020. Earlier this year, the 12th edition of Conversations to Rethink Education was held, as a forum for reflection, debate and learning open to the entire educational community.

Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and find new ways to explore your creative core?

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the museum.)

