Startup news and updates: daily roundup (July 15, 2022)

CoinSwitch, Startup Karnataka to organise blockchain hackathon

Crypto investing unicorn ﻿CoinSwitch﻿ is organising a blockchain hackathon called 'Building Future Cities' in partnership with Startup Karnataka, a Karnataka government initiative, and Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament (Bangalore South).

The winners will be rewarded with prize money of Rs 3 lakh, with the total prize pool of the hackathon set at Rs 6 lakh. Participants can enter the competition individually or in a team of up to four members.

Powerplay to expand globally, hire up to 100 people in FY 2023

﻿Powerplay﻿, an end-to-end construction management application, said it is planning to hire up to 100 new professionals in FY 2023 as it bolsters its product and engineering teams.

The new hires would be working on preparing the current modules for scaling, launching new features in the mobile and web apps, and global expansion, starting with the US.

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan collaborates to launch first metaverse sports city

Shikhar Dhawan is collaborating with Web3 fintech startup ﻿Bliv.Club﻿ and Web3 metaverse startup WIOM to launch the first metaverse sports city.

This soon-to-be-launched multifaceted sports city will be home to cricket stadiums, a sportsplex, a sports cafe, gym, e-sports zone, cottages, running tracks, a first-of-its-kind 3D immersive sports museum, sports library, and an arena for other sports, among other things.

