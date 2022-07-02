Centre to release startup ranking of states on July 4

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, will on Monday release the results of the third edition of Ranking of States’ on Support to Startup Ecosystems at a felicitation ceremony in New Delhi.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) launched the States’ Startup Ranking Exercise in 2018 to encourage states and union territories to work towards easing regulations for the growth of startups and strengthening support to the startup ecosystem.

This was the third edition of the exercise, and saw participation from 24 states and seven Union Territories, an increase from 25 last year and the highest till date.

"This edition had seven broad Reform Areas consisting of 26 action points, which are essential in providing regulatory, policy, and economic support to startups and stakeholders of the ecosystem. The reform areas included Institutional Support, Fostering Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Access to Market, Incubation Support, Funding Support, Mentorship Support, and Capacity Building of Enablers," a statement said.

The third edition evaluated support provided by states and union territories between October 1, 2019, and July 31, 2021. The submissions took over six months to be evaluated and feedback was gathered from more than 7,200 beneficiaries in 13 different languages.

Tier II and Tier III cities are seeing a major growth in people turning towards entrepreneurship, propelling India towards becoming one of the leading startup ecosystems in the world.