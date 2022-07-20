Swiggy to appoint Rohit Kapoor of OYO as food delivery CEO: Sources

Online food delivery giant ﻿Swiggy﻿ is all set to hire a CEO for its food delivery business, multiple sources aware of this development told The CapTable. According to them, OYO executive Rohit Kapoor is likely to take up this role after former COO Vivek Sunder left the company about a year ago.

The company has been looking for the right person to fill the space ever since, the sources said.

“Getting someone to focus full-time on food delivery is a company and board priority. In the last few quarters, the focus of the broader management has expanded to new categories. Food, which is the core engine, needs undivided attention,” said an investor in the firm.

Another investor in the company commented on the development, saying, "With Kapoor coming in, the process and day-to-day decision making in the organisation on the food delivery side will ease… Harsha, who was till now attending weekly calls on the food delivery side, will get space to focus on the broader company scope."

Rohit, OYO's Global Chief Marketing Officer, also happens to be a former McKinsey alumnus. He has been responsible for managing multiple roles at the hospitality startup, particularly, OYO Life—the housing rental vertical.

In his new role, Kapoor will have the responsibility for scaling up Swiggy's food delivery operations. Moreover, the startup, which started off strong but gradually lost its market share to food delivery rival, Zomato, has been witnessing a reshuffle in its structure. While Zomato got listed last year, Swiggy is yet to make a debut on the stock markets.

It saw several senior-level executives exit, including Business SVP Shivcharan Pulugurtha, and Paul Varghese, Vice President and Head of Restaurant Partnerships.

An email sent by The CapTable to Swiggy remained unanswered.

