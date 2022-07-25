Tech-laden 2022 Hyundai Tucson arrives in India

Hyundai has officially taken off the covers from the fourth-generation Tucson in India. While its launch is scheduled for August 4, the latest iteration of the SUV made its global debut in September 2020 and is already on sale in several international markets including the US, Europe, and others.

The prices of the new Tucson will be unveiled during its market launch, although Hyundai has already opened bookings for the SUV through the company’s website.

The new-gen SUV has been in development for a long time and test mules of the same have been spotted on numerous occasions. As expected, the new 2022 Tucson gets some significant upgrades over its predecessor both on and underneath its skin.

New design, new appeal

Starting with its design, the new-gen Tucson has got a complete visual makeover. Based on Hyundai’s latest design philosophy—“Sensuous Sportiness,”—the most prominent highlight of the 2022 Tucson is a redesigned front face featuring a new grille with a Parametric Jewel theme. The 3D grille comprises dark chrome elements, which seamlessly integrate the LED DRLs (daytime running lights).

Parametric Jewel design of grille

The front bumper has been heavily reprofiled and looks bolder, thanks to a new vertically-oriented headlamp cluster consisting of projector LED lights. The bumper also houses a sleeker air dam and faux skid plate on its lower lip. The side profile is dominated by sharp cuts and creases that help accentuate the SUV’s premium appeal. The massive squared wheel arches are filled up by 18-inch machine-cut alloy wheels with a dual-tone finish.

At its rear end, the fang-like dual-connected LED taillamps, take centre stage on the redesigned tailgate. The rear bumper houses a chunky silver-coloured bash plate that lends an SUV-ish appearance although the overall design is similar to a contemporary crossover thanks to a sloping roofline.

New-gen Tucson rear end

Globally, the new-gen Tucson has been available in two forms—a shorter wheelbase of 2,680mm and a long wheelbase measuring 2,756mm. In India, Hyundai will be offering the latter. Further, the company will also be offering a total of seven colour options including five mono-tone (Phantom Black, Polar White, Fiery Red, Grey and Starry Night) and two dual-tone (White/Black; and Red/Black) shades.

Premium cabin loaded with features

The Korean auto giant has amped up the premium cabin appeal by a few notches. Overall, the interiors remain minimalist, taking a leaf out of the designs of Mercedes, BMW and other luxury carmakers. Smooth flowing AC vents along with an uncluttered dashboard give a clean look.

The dashboard boasts an eye-grabbing twin-screen layout with a 10.25-inch display—one for touchscreen infotainment and the other for instrument console.

New-gen Tucson Interiors

The cabin of the new Tucson is a tech feast with some of the prominent highlights including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, BlueLink connected car tech with Amazon Alexa and Google Home integration, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, 64-colour ambient lighting, etc.

In terms of safety, Tucson has been equipped with multiple airbags, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, and most importantly Advanced Driver’s Assistance System (ADAS) with Level 2 Autonomous tech. The ADAS suite in the 2022 Tucson consists of features like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, lane change assist, and driver attention warning to name a few.

Powertrain specs

While the international model comes with a plethora of engine options, the India-spec model will be offered with either a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 2.0-litre CRDi diesel engine. The former kicks out 154 bhp at 6200 rpm and a peak torque of 192 Nm at 4500 rpm while being paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson

On the other hand, the oil burner dishes out 184 bhp at 4000 rpm and a peak torque of 416 Nm at 2000-2750 rpm and is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Further, higher-spec diesel-powered variants of the premium crossover will also be available with an all-wheel-drive option that comes with three terrain modes—Snow, Mud and Sand.