The Good Glamm Group appoints Asad Raza Khan to lead international division

﻿The Good Glamm Group﻿, a beauty and personal care unicorn focused on creator-led commerce, has announced that its international division will be led by Asad Raza Khan, who has been appointed Global Commercial Officer.

Asad has over 17 years of experience at Procter & Gamble, with stints in London, Geneva, Dubai, and South Asia. In his last role, Asad led and built Art of Shaving’s global business and operations outside of the US.

The Good Glamm Group has earmarked an investment of Rs 100 crore for international expansion. Over the next three months, various brands under the group will foray into international markets, with top retailers—both online and offline—ensuring the right focus is given to each brand globally, the company said in an official statement.

“We are extremely excited to have Asad on board as we provide a common global sales and distribution platform for all the brands in our group, a part of our efforts to create a consolidated group structure which allows not just for structural and cost efficiencies but also significant revenue synergy opportunities,” said Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder, The Good Glamm Group.

“With most of the Series D fundraising capital still in the bank, we have set ourselves an ambitious revenue run rate target of $400 million by March 2023 for the current organic business with a clear mandate to be profitable,” he added.

The D2C unicorn has also consolidated its overall group structure. The Good Glamm Group now comprises Good Brands led by Sukhleen Aneja, Good Media led by Priyanka Gill, and Good Creator led by Sachin Bhatia.

Good Brands has a portfolio of D2C (direct-to-consumer) beauty and personal care brands including MyGlamm, St Botanica, The Moms Co, Organic Harvest, Sirona, and BabyChakra.

Good Media is a digital media company comprising POPxo, ScoopWhoop, MissMalini, and BabyChakra. Each digital media platform has a unique user demographic. The four platforms continue to function independently with the back-end teams being centralised. With over 200 million users across digital media platforms, the company generates over 4.5 billion impressions, the startup said.

Influencer platform Good Creator is an amalgamation of Plixxo, Winkl, Vidooly, Bulbul, and MissMalini’s influencer and talent management division. Tracking over 1.5 million influencers, the Good Creator provides a single integrated platform for creators to earn, learn, and increase their follower base.

The Good Glamm Group also confirmed that it is in the last stages to acquire live streaming video shopping app Bulbul, founded by Sachin Bhatia, who will be joining the Good Glamm Group as the CEO of Good Creator.

The core functionality of Bulbul will be added to the Good Creator’s technology and product stack and the Bulbul brand will be sunsetted.

“With the formation of the Good Brands Co, Good Media Co, and Good Creator Co, we are consolidating the overall structure of the Good Glamm Group to reflect our content-creator-commerce strategy. Core functions are being integrated between the various companies within each of the three divisions which have led to efficiencies through the removal of role duplications, and allows for each division to be independently profitable,” said Priyanka Gill, Co-founder, The Good Glamm Group.

