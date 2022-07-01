US approves SpaceX's Starlink network for moving vehicles

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has approved ﻿SpaceX﻿'s plan to offer their Starlink internet service to moving vehicles in the US. This will help the company implement their service on commercial airlines, shipping containers, and trucks.

Starlink is a growing constellation of satellites that aims to provide internet connectivity in areas without traditional access, and limited resources or demand to create that access. It was in the news earlier this year when Founder Elon Musk offered services to Ukrainian citizens in the aftermath of the Russian invasion.

Reported by Reuters, the FCC has seemingly approved SpaceX's idea to provide high-speed Internet connectivity for those individuals on moving vehicles in remote areas.

In its statement approving the request, the FCC said, "Authorising a new class of terminals for SpaceX's satellite system will expand the range of broadband capabilities to meet growing user demands that now require connectivity while on the move."

SpaceX has launched over 2,700 satellites into low orbit since 2019 for this project. Over the years, they have subscribed hundreds of thousands of users, at a price point of $599 for the terminal installation kits and $110 a month for access.