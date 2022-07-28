VVDN signs deal with C-DAC to manufacture India's first indigenously designed HPC server

Gurugram-headquartered ﻿VVDN Technologies﻿, a global provider of engineering, manufacturing, and digital services and solutions, today announced that it has signed a contract with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), a premier Research and Development organisation of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), for manufacturing India's first indigenously designed High Performance Computing (HPC) servers, 'RUDRA'. MeitY Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma presided over the event.

The 'RUDRA' HPC servers, designed by C-DAC, will be manufactured by VVDN under the National Supercomputing Mission and will be used in C-DAC's 'PARAM' series of supercomputers.

A wide spectrum of sectors, including High Performance Computing (HPC) systems, hyperscale data centres, edge computing, banking and commerce, manufacturing, oil and gas industry and healthcare, stand to benefit from the indigenously-built server.

VVDN has established a complete manufacturing set up with SMT lines capable of handling board sizes up to 850 mm x 560 mm. The company also has a big mechanical infrastructure with tooling and injection moulding, sheet metal fabrication, dedicated assembly lines, robust testing, validation and reliability set up. VVDN comes with expertise in doing the design, development and manufacturing of servers such as rack storage servers, communication servers, etc. While working in the datacentre space, VVDN has its own IPs for OvS and SSL for network compute.

Recently, VVDN was approved under PLI scheme for IT Hardware, which includes the manufacturing of server, laptops, tablets, all-in-one desktops, etc. VVDN has also been approved under three other PLIs by the Government of India in the space of manufacturing telecom and networking equipment, white goods, and automobile and auto components.

Nitin Jain, VP-Business Development 5G and Datacentre, India and EMEA at VVDN Technologies, said, "It is a matter of great pride for VVDN to do the manufacturing of RUDRA 1U and 2U HPC servers - India's first-ever indigenous designed server for C-DAC. VVDN is deeply committed to doing server manufacturing in India and has set up best-in-class infrastructure to do end-to-end manufacturing, including PCBA, mechanical - sheet metal fabrication, testing, and validation, as well as certification."

He added, "This collaboration with C-DAC is a testimony of the advancement towards strengthening Indian research and development by doing indigenous design, development, manufacturing and deployment of cost-effective servers that can be called Design and Make in India."

VVDN has 10 advanced Product Engineering Centres in India and six manufacturing facilities located at Manesar, Gurugram. The company also has a North American headquarter in Fremont, California.

