How WebEngage’s user engagement and retention strategy is a game changer for D2C brands

Logistics startup Porter has been managing and segmenting huge volumes of data to disperse personalised coupons to the customers. With WebEngage, they were able to automate the entire process with minimum manual intervention and also target users on a granular level, thereby expanding reach to the right users at the right time.

WebEngage also enabled personal care brand Arata to adopt a retention-first approach, and helped them scale their business faster than ever.

New-age startups are often hyper-focused on growth – more customers, more revenue, large workforce etc. But what is more important for the long-term health of the business is customer retention. Once you have a great product and have identified your audience, it is important to direct the company's resources to retain existing customers and invest in new-age tools that can help with the retention strategies.

From customer success teams to leveraging insightful data, user engagement to building loyalty programs – there are several ways to create a good customer retention strategy.

Data-driven decision making

A full stack customer retention platform, WebEngage provides a one-stop solution, with a Customer Data Platform (CDP) to build a holistic user profile and send targeted marketing campaigns through 11+ channels, for marketers to engage and retain their end-users.

Data plays a crucial role when it comes to analysing a customer’s profile. Only with accurate analysis can a business work on retaining the existing customers.

WebEngage’s Customer Data Platform is a one-stop solution for businesses to build a strong data culture and derive insights to design engagement strategies. The platform unifies data from multiple sources and creates a unified view of all your customers. It also enables businesses to maintain data integrity and security.

Analyse, personalise, and optimise

Some of the unique product features of WebEngage that can help businesses analyse the user profile, and accordingly optimise the performance are:

Dashboards:

WebEngage’s dashboards enable businesses to display, analyse, and track key performance indicators (KPIs), metrics, and data points with ease. You can also create and customise dashboards by choosing the metrics that are important for you to measure.

With each dashboard you create, you can track users, events, funnels, segments, and cohorts to conduct an in depth analysis of your target audience. Once you initially set up all of your data sources, your dashboard will automatically maintain and generate reports.

While Cohort analysis will allow you to understand repeat transaction trends, with funnel analysis you can make sense of drop offs in a user’s end-to-end purchase journey.

Web personalisation:

Web personalization helps you create customised experiences for your website visitors. With this feature you can easily personalise any property on your website (like the hero banner, recently viewed section, etc) For example, you can use web personalisation to show customised banners to users who have added products to their cart but did not proceed with the purchase, or show recommendations on the basis of a user purchase history.

Catalog and recommendations:

Catalog helps you update all the product information and send relevant personalised communications. For example, you can fetch the updated price information for a product from an uploaded catalog and ensure you never send incorrect data through your messages.

With Recommendation, you can personalise communication with recommendations based on users' actions or events. For example, if a user purchases shoes, you can use WebEngage’s recommendation engine to suggest other products that the user might be interested in purchasing.

Send intelligently: WebEngage's system intelligently decides the best time to send a campaign to the end-user. For each user, the system derives which slot is the best time to send, depending on their interactions with past campaigns of that channel.

.Best channel optimisation: WebEngage system also decides the best channel to send a campaign to the user depending on their past activity. "Best Channel" becomes an intelligent user attribute that can then be used for segmentation and in automated workflows.

Maximising conversions

WebEngage’s customer success team makes them stand apart from the competition. As soon as the brand onboards with WebEngage, the customer success manager will work closely with them to solve challenges and help meet their goals. This team will help the brand with a stepwise process for seamless execution of retention strategies.

The Customer Success Manager also helps the brand to consolidate the shopper data on the WebEngage dashboard for effective, multi-channel user engagement. The consolidated data on the WebEngage’s platform is then used to identify shopper engagement opportunities to maximise conversations and increase the focus on customer retention.

Arata, Porter, Firstcry and more such brands trust WebEngage when it comes to driving repeat purchases and taking business to the next level of growth.