Zoho plans to hire 2,000 employees

SaaS startup ﻿Zoho﻿ will be hiring for 2,000 new positions in India and abroad as it gears up for a global expansion in regions such as South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. The company will be hiring for roles in engineering, design, content, and sales.

Speaking to the Economic Times, Prashant Ganti, head of products, tax, accounting, and payroll at Zoho, said, "We have already started hiring locally and plan to start upskilling programmes such as Zoho Schools of Learning in these locations as we scale our operations."

Zoho already has offices in India and the USA. According to Ganti, the company is also looking to scale up its workforce in India, with the current headcount standing at 10,800 employees. Following the company tradition, Zoho is looking to hire from smaller towns and is reportedly looking for an ideal location in Tier-III and IV in Uttar Pradesh.

“Most of the talent in urban areas comes from villages and smaller towns. Companies need to take opportunities to where the talent is, and invest in upskilling,” said Ganti.