Try these 10 simple steps to calm your mind

Everyone we meet these days is going through some kind of stress or anxiety. The fast-paced life, the multitasking, and the need to always be on your feet can be mentally and physically taxing.

While each type of stress and anxiety should be dealt with categorically, there are some small steps that you can take to help calm your mind.

Stress can be caused due to various reasons and we recommend seeking medical help or at least talking to a person you trust when the stress levels get alarming.

However, there are ways to keep stress and anxiety at bay if you incorporate these ten ways to calm your mind.

1. Listen to music

There is no problem in the world that good music cannot solve. Numerous scientific studies have proven that music uplifts your mood and makes you happy. You can start by creating various playlists. It can have calm instrumental music, motivational songs, or just fun dance numbers. The choice is yours. Just plug in your earphones and tune out of the worldly chaos whenever you feel stressed. You can also consider playing an instrument to get rid of the worrisome thoughts.

2. Get some fresh air

You’ve just been attending meetings one after another the entire day. You are stuck to your chair and your eyes glued to the screens. This is your sign that you should get up and get out. Taking a stroll in the park or enjoying nature, in general, has proven to reduce anxiety by at least 55%. This is a great time to get some fresh air and clear out the thoughts from your mind.

3. Exercise

If strolling can reduce your anxiety levels, then imagine the amount of peace of mind you can attain from exercising regularly. Take your pick from the variety of workouts available. Resistance training has scientifically been proven to reduce anxiety whereas Yoga helps calm your mind. You can also opt for simple stretches and relaxation exercise regimes or just walk daily for 20 minutes. The idea is to indulge in physical activity which not only keeps you fit but also reduces stress by a great deal.

4. Talk to someone

Even if you are not stressed, talking to someone or spending time with your loved ones always calms your mind. It’s a good idea to speak your heart out when worried to get the burden off your mind. From personal experience, a great way to calm your mind is to play with your pet. They are the best stress busters and they will never judge you!

5. Journal

For many of us talking to someone about our problems may be uncomfortable. This is where journaling comes to the rescue in two ways. You can have a gratitude journal where you write all the things you were grateful for on that day. On the other hand, you can have another journal where you pen down all your worries, fears, and troublesome thoughts. Journaling is a great way to boost overall mental health and appreciate the bright side of life.

6. Eat the right food

We know that certain kinds of food and drinks are not ideal for our physical health. But it doesn't stop there. Caffeine is known to increase our heart rate while food with carbs and grease may contribute to increasing the level of anxiety. Instead of drinking numerous cups of coffee in a day, try brewing some green, peppermint, or chamomile tea. You can also look into including whole foods, fermented food, and food with magnesium in your diet. They not only keep our digestive systems healthy but help relax our muscles which in turn reduces the effects of anxiety on the brain.

7. Get proper sleep

You’ve heard this before and we are going to say it again. Get your eight hours of beauty sleep. The best way to go about it is to stop checking your phone an hour before bed. You can utilise this time to read or just relax. Additionally, you can also brew a cup of chamomile tea before bed as it has calming properties and may help you with a sound sleep. Last, but not least, set a sleep schedule i.e., go to bed and wake up at the same time each day.

8. Laugh

This might sound weird. How can someone laugh when they are anxious? But as they say, laughter is the best medicine. A good spontaneous laugh can calm the mind and break the cycle of anxiety. Consider watching your favourite stand-up comedian or reading a comic and let your smile brighten the day.

9. Practice positive affirmations

What better way to calm your mind than to repeat it out loud to yourself? Try saying, “I am calm” or “I trust myself” whenever you want to calm your mind in a certain situation. You can say various positive affirmations to yourself throughout the day. This helps in boosting mood, motivating you, and also calming your mind. When you repeat affirmations such as “I trust myself”, you build the confidence to break down the challenges and face them.

10. Be kind to yourself

We were saving the best step for the last. You can never be at peace if you are not kind to yourself. The constant urge to be at the top and various insecurities can make us harsh on ourselves. All the steps mentioned above are a form of being kind to yourself, both physically and mentally. Take yourself out to a spa, treat yourself to a nice dish, or just have a self-care day at home. These small things help us to be happy from the inside which only brings calmness to the mind.

A calm mind can do great things. Take the first step and start practising the above methods one by one. If you are already doing these then increase the frequency. After all, a good laugh, a good workout session, and some great tea have never hurt anyone.