500 Challenger Brands: Know all about the fourth list of 100 emerging D2C brands at Brands of New India’s upcoming event

YourStory’s Brands of New India is all set to close in on its efforts of discovering, showcasing, and amplifying high-potential emerging D2C brands that have what it takes to stir the country’s startup landscape.

Falling under the ‘500 Challenger Brands’ initiative, YourStory’s Brands of New India (BONI) will be unveiling its next set of 100 D2C brands taking the total count so far to 400. The final 100 brands will be announced over the next two months.

The latest list of the 100 D2C Challenger Brands will be launched in a virtual event that will feature speakers such as Akshay Gulati, Co-founder - Strategy and Global, ﻿Shiprocket﻿; Nikita Deshpande, Co-founder, ﻿Ilana﻿; Mohit Bhatia, Co-founder, ﻿Malaki﻿; Varun Sheth, Founder and Director, ﻿NOTO﻿ Ice Cream; and Saurabh Kapoor, Co-founder, ﻿Wellbeing Nutrition﻿ sharing learnings from India’s rapid D2C growth.

Register here to attend the launch event for the fourth batch of 100 D2C brands

Building a line-up of 500 Challenger Brands

The D2C space is getting bigger and wider. As the existing brand's scale to newer heights, there are so many waiting in the wings; and among the multiple high-potential brands, YourStory’s BONI has been handpicking brands via extensive search and research processes.

Some of the brands that were a part of the first three lists included AkivaLove, Bombay Greens, BeyondWater, CHKOKKO, Elecorev, Freshlings, Grainic, Green and Beige, Heka Bites, India Fish Company, Jupiter, Kesar, Mango Zing, Nirogam, NOTO, Parda Online, Trustbasket, Woodman, and many more.

The recognized ‘500 Challenger Brands’ will get due amplification on various YourStory properties, in addition to access to the company’s network of investors, enablers, mentors, and other key stakeholders.

The announcement of the last 100 brands will take place in the next two months. Additionally, jury-selected challenger brands from among the ‘500 Challenger Brands’ will get nominated to 'The Brand Accelerator Programme' - another initiative under Brands of New India - to be supported by YourStory's stakeholders’ network for mentoring and hand-holding them to scale.

What to expect from the launch of the next 100 D2C brands?

To see and know more about the country's 100 high-potential D2C brands that have the capability to revolutionise India’s D2C space.

Witness an engaging and insightful panel discussion on ‘Learnings from India’s rapid D2C growth’ featuring Nikita Deshpande , Co-founder, Ilana Organics; Mohit Bhatia , Co-founder, Malaki; Varun Sheth , Founder and Director, NOTO Ice Cream; Saurabh Kapoor , Co-founder, Wellbeing Nutrition; and Akshay Gulati , Co-founder - Strategy and Global, Shiprocket.

Get the report carrying interesting insights on the fourth batch of 100 emerging D2C brands.

Be a part of history by joining YourStory’s efforts to help India create a line-up of 500-strong D2C brands over the next few years.

Know more about the future initiatives and offline meet-ups being hosted by BONI.

In addition to launching the Challenger Brands, since its inception in September 2021, BONI has taken up multiple initiatives such as bringing together various stakeholders from the D2C ecosystem through the Brands of New India Mega Summit; creating the BONI circle, one of the largest communities of D2C founders and other key stakeholders by conducting city-wise meet-ups; and giving a platform to brands from Tier II and III cities to come forward and share their journey and challenges through D2C Carwaan. Additionally, BONI is also conducting organised investor connects, closed-room learning sessions, and more.

Through these multiple initiatives, engagements and events, BONI aims to help India create a line-up of 500-strong D2C brands over the next coming years.