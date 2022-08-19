Meet the 15 category winners of the Amazon Smbhav Awards 2022

The Amazon Smbhav Awards 2022 saw startups being recognised in several categories. applauding winners who have excelled across sectors and contributed to the “Pragati” of India, while empowering small businesses, celebrating the spirit of businesses, local sellers, home entrepreneurs, and changemakers.

Fintech Small Business of the Year was claimed by Align Info Solutions, which presented a plug-and-play model, where the prospective MSME can start using the solution merely by signing up. The customer has the option to download the app and use it offline. The solution can sync the data on the cloud as and when wished and connected to the internet.

Digitally Enabled Local Shop of the Year went to Bitsware, which aims to bring every small business in the country on a digital platform for their daily work without burdening their pockets heavily. To diversify their portfolio, they have also ventured into the chemical trading and manufacturing business and are planning to start the consulting segment for faster expansion of their business.

Most Diverse Business of the Year went to Freshokartz Agri Products, which wants to help 140 million farmers in India to connect through digital platforms directly through their platform - Freshokartz Saarthi. The vision is to organise farmers for their day-to-day operations using technology and provide them better products with the best crop advisory, and are focused on women farmers whose husbands are working in the cities and have less knowledge about agriculture.

Filo Edtech won the Job Creator of the Year title. Incorporated in November 2020, they are on a mission to deliver quality education to every student with a nuanced understanding that the meaning of ‘quality education’ is different for each of them. With Filo, a student always has access to a teacher who is eager to listen, help, solve, explain, in short, do whatever it takes to enable a student.

Prime Choice was awarded Karigar Small Business of the Year, whose ultimate goal is to provide premium quality wooden toys/home décor items to consumers at affordable prices. As the wooden toys are fully handcrafted, they support Indian artisans by helping them sell their local products across the country.

Global Small Business of the Year went to UUO Innovation (napEazy), whose vision is to make people more productive with the help of sound sleep. Their product, napEazy bed pillow makes it easy for people to have sound sleep as it can be modified as per their sleep style.

Seller App bagged Tech Innovator of the Year award. A four-year-old data analytics startup working with around 1,20,000 e-commerce sellers around the world, they have a vision to enable the million e-commerce sellers with data-driven decisions to accelerate their sales.

Product Innovator of the Year award went to Neeman's, India's first footwear brand that uses natural, renewable, recycled, and biodegradable fibers in its shoes. Their entire product range is designed using eco-friendly fabrics and materials.

Oben Electric was conferred with the Entrepreneur of the Year award. Deeply inspired by the qualitative engineering and highest automobile standards set across the globe, Oben Electric also has a strong belief that such advanced technologies and progressive know-how can be provided to the Indian consumer across the EV Industry.

Sirona Hygiene became the Social Entrepreneur of the Year. On a mission to solve the unaddressed feminine hygiene issues, Sirona’s products help to solve problems like periods, intimate health, and toilet hygiene, and discuss them openly.

Eco Clothing India took home the Sustainable Small Business of the Year. award Eco Clothing is a sustainable fashion brand giving a boost to the Indian traditional handicrafts as well as reducing water and land pollution. All garments are hand printed, hand embroidered, and hand stitched using internationally-certified organic fabrics and toxic-chemical-free colours.

Boldfit won the Digital Small Business of the Year. A D2C health and fitness brand, Boldfit strives to bring world-class products to its customers at affordable prices by curating, engaging, and partnering with industry-leading dieticians, health and fitness experts and suppliers. Boldfit was also the winner of the 2021 Amazon Smbhav Emerging Brand of the Year Award.

Arcatron Mobility won this year’s Smbhav Award. Arcatron is a research and development house with online-first distribution of assisted living products and is building the next generation of products to enhance human activities of daily living. Their brand Arcatron has a mission to advance global standards of assisted living making it dignified and safer.

Homes Elite was awarded Emerging Brand of the Year. Founded with a vision to build a community having the best elite lighting solutions and products, Homes Elite envisions helping customers in every region around the globe to make their place look more premium with minimal effort.

Finally, the Women Entrepreneur of the Year went to Invent India Innovations. Founded by Jyoti Sudhir, Invent India envisions putting India on the global innovation map and is focused on creating impactful product and brand experiences that add value to life.

As the country works towards the goal of realizing India’s vision of a digital economy and self-reliance, driving innovation will be key. And, India’s dynamic and fast-growing entrepreneurial landscape presents the perfect springboard to realise that vision. Here, platforms like Amazon Smbhav Awards will continue to provide support, mentorship, exposure, and access to networks that will help the startups thrive and drive forward the growth story.