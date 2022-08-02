The Anjani Mashelkar Foundation is inviting applications for the 12th annual Anjani Mashelkar Inclusive Innovation Award. Constituted by Dr. R.A. Mashelkar in memory of his mother, the award is bestowed to any individual or organisation for a prototyped innovation or a commercialized product or service that addresses the problems faced by the resource-poor sections of the society.

The jury for this prestigious award includes distinguished personalities and eminent leaders from varied areas of science and technology, healthcare, innovation, social work, and business.

Last year, Dr. Subhash Narayanan, Founder and CEO of Sascan Meditech who created OralScan – an optical imaging multimodal device that provides an early, accurate and cost-effective detection of pre-cancerous lesions, bagged the coveted award. This handheld device can be used by healthcare workers easily with no waiting period for test results.

In 2020, ‘SaveMom’ by JioVio Healthcare and ‘Dozee’ by Turtle Shell Technologies took home the award for their innovations to transform Indian healthcare. While SaveMom is an IoT-based maternal healthcare solution that monitors a mother’s health using smart wearables, Dozee is a continuous, contact-free device that monitors vitals with remote monitoring capabilities and alert systems that converts any bed into a step-down ICU in less than two minutes.

Applications are invited across the fields of energy, education, agriculture, finance, healthcare, water and sanitation. The award are open to all Indian organisations and individuals of Indian origin, and there is no age limit for the applicants. The foundation invites entries either in the form of original prototypes, or proofs-of-concept that can be scaled to be successful innovations that benefit the society at large.

Applicants need to send in their entries latest by August 19, 2022.