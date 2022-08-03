‘Applications are the epicentre of any business’ – 15 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

Humans learned visual as a sign before text or calligraphy. We all relate to pictures. - Saurabh Rana, Pmaps

There is an opportunity to increase intimacy and efficiency in the way we share content. - Sagar Modi, SuperShare

A new parent today is spoilt for choice but doesn’t know what to choose because parenting is a brand-new life stage with a steep learning curve. - Vaishnavi Rangarajan, The Nestery

The archipelagic structure of Indonesia and the Philippines adds to the complexity, as distribution and maintenance expenses in these markets are higher. - Rishabh Goel, Credgenics

Hackers are consistently probing the weakest links. The only way to counter this is by staying ahead in the game. - Venkatesh Sundar, Indusface

Only when companies are affected, do they realise they have to do something about cybersecurity. - Biju George, InstaSafe

Since healthcare data may contain personal and highly sensitive data, 5G can provide a solid security foundation for sharing vital patient data remotely. - Vikram Thaploo, Apollo Hospitals Group

AI & Digital Twins will play a key role in driving the future of sustainable manufacturing and building the foundation for an efficient, connected, and sustainable “factory of future”. - Avnish Kumar, LivNSense

AI could give players feedback on how they should have played a fantasy game. - Anto Binish Kaspar, Roanuz

SaaS is the answer to provide the insights to various stakeholders of the healthcare industry. - Sandeep Gupta, ﻿Innovaccer

Finding a niche and building a quality product are the two key pillars of building a successful D2C brand. - Vishesh Khurana, Shiprocket

In 2011, India got its first unicorn, and now, a decade later, the country’s startup ecosystem is the third-highest in the world in terms of the number of unicorns. - Mona Singh, India Accelerator

The world of the metaverse – a digital imitation of our actual world, with extra convenience – is attracting more and more businesses and gamers. - Vikram R Singh, Antier Solutions

AR/VR is foundational and transformative for building the next generation of content, commerce and culture in the Metaverse. - Farheen Ahmad, Interality

Applications are the epicentre of any business. - Venkatesh Sundar, Indusface

