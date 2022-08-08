3 Binance Launchpad IEOs everyone is talking about

﻿Binance﻿ Launchpad is a token launch platform that facilitates Initial Exchange Offering (IEOs) for new and exciting projects. This article explores three of the best Binance Launchpad IEOs for 2022, discussing what they are and why they’re attracting so much attention.

1. Lucky Block (LBLOCK) – Overall Best Binance Launchpad IEO

Lucky Block is a revolutionary NFT competitions and rewards platform offering daily competitions that are decentralised, fair, and transparent. These competitions have helped generate massive buzz around the project, with Lucky Block being featured in several top media outlets.

Lucky Block's native token, LBLOCK, has already made waves in the crypto market – even though it's only been around since January. After launching on PancakeSwap, presale investors generated quadruple-digit returns, thanks to the project's tremendous hype. This hype has continued throughout the year, with rap megastar Swae Lee recently hosting Lucky Block's first competition.

However, the upcoming release of 'LBLOCK v2' is the event that has investors buzzing. This token differs from the original LBLOCK token since it uses the ERC-20 standard rather than BEP-20. Ultimately, this means LBLOCK v2 is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain – and the thousands of dApps hosted on it.

Importantly, LBLOCK v2 doesn’t feature the 12 percent sales tax that the original token does. This means that the token is now suitable for listing on major cryptocurrency exchanges – a key milestone for the Lucky Block team. So, although Lucky Block isn’t actually a Binance Launchpad project yet, the release of LBLOCK v2 now makes this a possibility.

Two major CEXs have already announced they are listing LBLOCK. Trading on LBank was made available from July 25, whilst MEXC is now live as of August 1. In addition, Lucky Block's team hopes to add 5-6 more CEX listings over the next few months.

Potential investors can learn more about the token by visiting the Discord server or joining the Telegram group.

2. STEPN (GMT) – Innovative ‘Move-to-Earn’ Platform

Another successful Binance Launchpad IEO that took place this year is STEPN. STEPN is dubbed the world's first 'Move-to-Earn' app hosted on the Solana blockchain. Within this app, users can earn rewards based on the distance they walk, jog, or run.

One of the most compelling features of this app is that users must purchase ‘NFT Sneakers’ to begin earning rewards. These sneakers can command high prices in the secondary market, with many selling for thousands of dollars. Sneakers can also be upgraded, boosting the rewards that users accrue.

Rewards are distributed in GST – STEPN’s native token. However, the token we are referring to in this article is GMT, STEPN's governance token. The GMT supply is capped at 6 billion tokens, whilst the GST supply is unlimited.

GMT holders can vote on the future of the STEPN app, with this token only distributed to experienced users who have upgraded their NFT sneakers past level 30.

A total of 420 million tokens were made available through a Binance Launchpad IEO back in March, with the sale ending up oversubscribed. Since the launch, STEPN has achieved remarkable success and has even become a trending crypto on CoinMarketCap.

3. Alpine F1 Team Fan Token (ALPINE) – Best Binance Launchpad IEO for F1 Fans

The Alpine F1 Team Fan Token, called ALPINE for short, is a BEP-20 token linked to the Alpine F1 team. This team made its F1 debut last year and is closely related to the world-famous carmaker Renault. Alpine opted to launch their own crypto token on Binance Launchpad to promote fan engagement.

ALPINE also acts as a governance token, allowing fans to vote on various aspects of how the Alpine team operates. An example of this was when the team allowed ALPINE holders to vote on the jersey worn by Esports drivers and also the virtual circuit used on the Alpine team’s simulator.

Given the remarkable rise in popularity of Formula 1 over the past few years, it’s no surprise that this launch was eagerly anticipated by many. ALPINE can now be traded on the Binance platform for speculative purposes – with tokens currently valued at around $2.50.

How to buy Lucky Block?

Before concluding this article, it's wise to take a brief look at the investment process. As noted earlier, Lucky Block tops our list of exciting IEOs, since the project could potentially obtain a Binance Launchpad listing.

In the meantime, if investors would like to purchase LBLOCK v2 tokens, they can do so with LBank by following the walkthrough below:

Step 1 – Create an LBank Account: Proceed to LBank’s website, click ‘Register’ on the homepage, and follow the instructions.

Proceed to LBank’s website, click ‘Register’ on the homepage, and follow the instructions. Step 2 – Verify Account: Click ‘Authentication’ on LBank’s dashboard, complete the KYC checks, and then upload proof of ID for verification.

Click ‘Authentication’ on LBank’s dashboard, complete the KYC checks, and then upload proof of ID for verification. Step 3 – Make a Deposit: Click 'Deposit' on the 'Wallets' dashboard and then use the wallet address to send over the crypto from your own wallet.

Click 'Deposit' on the 'Wallets' dashboard and then use the wallet address to send over the crypto from your own wallet. Step 4 – Buy Lucky Block: Search for Lucky Block in LBank’s trading dashboard and click on the token when it appears. Following this, enter your position size in the order box and confirm the investment.

Binance Launchpad has been a fantastic addition to the cryptocurrency market, allowing projects to raise capital in a streamlined manner. The legitimacy that tokens receive from being on Binance Launchpad is crucial to fundraising efforts – and will continue to be in the months and years ahead.

Lucky Block is one project that could potentially undergo a Binance Launchpad IEO soon. The upcoming release of LBLOCK v2 paves the way for exciting CEX listings, making the token much more accessible to retail traders – and potentially leading to a Binance listing before the end of the year.