Born on Instagram now available in Kannada

Born on Instagram (BOI)—the creator programme from Instagram—has now added one more language on its platform—Kannada. The programme, rolled out in 2019, is already available in Malayalam, Hindi, and English.

By September this year, Instagram will make BOI available in Kannada.

According to a presentation accessed by YourStory, BOI is a part of Meta’s vision to expand its presence across India. The programme will help creators meet other influencers across the country and learn how to monetise their brands on both online and offline channels.

Meta’s plans to promote BOI's presence include a nationwide roadshow. It has so far had creator meet-ups across Kochi, Coimbatore, and Bengaluru. Next in line for meet-ups are Lucknow and Ahmedabad over the next few months, according to sources familiar with its plans.

Betting big on Reels

Despite the short-form content feature being only two years old, Instagram’s Reels has become a pivotal offering from the platform.

For creators, Instagram Reels means business.

“As a content creator you now think Reels first,” says Nirmal Pillai, a popular content creator on the platform.

Nirmal also says that Instagram’s programmes like BOI are helping creators access more partnerships. In Nirmal’s case, Meta helped him bag several collaborations, including a tie-up with famous Malayalam actor Mohanlal.

“We have had our partner managers assigned to us by Instagram and they’ve now focussed more on creators which is great,” he adds.

"Helping creators bag partnerships will continue to be a key feature for Instagram going forward through BOI," says Manish Chopra Director and Head of Partnerships, Meta.

According to Manish, Meta is also working on a monetisation tool that can be integrated into creators’ content to enable them to make money through the platform. The feature is currently being tested in the US.

The BOI programme is free to access and available on its website.

(This story was updated with an additional information from the company.)