The pandemic, in many ways, has steered a shift in consumer behaviour. Previously, brick-and-mortar stores were the mainstay; today, e-commerce has become the preferred option, with plenty of choices available to customers at their fingertips. That's not all - these winds of change have also brought in a wave of D2C brands that are growing at an unprecedented pace.

As per the current statistics, the Indian D2C market will reach $100 billion by 2025. While D2C brands are in the spotlight, especially in urban markets, there's still a lot of untapped potential visible in Tier II cities.

Unleashing the hidden potential

Taking a step further in the right direction, the Brands of New India (BONI) community in partnership with Shiprocket has launched an initiative - D2C Carwaan - to unleash the potential of several D2C brands in lesser-known towns and cities, which have a solid proposition, yet are still undiscovered.

Through this event, the vision is to onboard brands that capture the essence of India, and further connect them with the right stakeholders including investors, enablers, mentors, and other decision-makers. All in all, it is an opportunity for D2C startups to give wings to their dreams, and scale like never before.

What lies ahead?

After having a packed house in Chennai, Jaipur, and Hyderabad, D2C Carwaan is all set to make waves in Indore on August 5, 2022.

Here's what the highlights will be:

A chance to meet some of the most prolific founders, enablers, and investors, who are a part of the ecosystem.

A host of networking and expert sessions to deep-dive into the challenges and outcomes that lie ahead.

A promising opportunity for small D2C brands to showcase their voice and in turn, imbibe learnings from the bigger players.

Workshops and sessions to tackle challenges or hurdles of brands that have been an impediment to their growth.

Be a part of the YourStory and Shiprocket network across cities.

An opportunity to participate in a panel discussion, alongside some prominent voices in the industry.

A chance to interact with Vishesh Khurana, Co-founder, ﻿ Shiprocket ﻿ .

The collaboration with Shiprocket is of immense significance, as D2C players require the support of SaaS-based logistics partners to scale their growth. Over the years, Shiprocket has become a big name and its growth can be attributed to certain factors. This and more about D2C brands will be discussed by Vishesh during the meetup. Don't miss it!

​​Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect and interact with founders, business leaders, investors, ecosystem enablers, and other key stakeholders from the D2C space.