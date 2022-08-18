[Funding roundup] Zeda.io, Prolance, Redeminds, Merlinwand, others raise early-stage capital

Product management superapp Zeda.io raises pre-Series A round

Zeda.io raised $1.6 million in a pre-Series-A round from existing investors BEENEXT, Paradigm Shift Capital, Goenka family group-led Radiant SFO, and a slew of angel investors.

The Bengaluru-based startup will use the funds for business expansion across North America and Europe and for hiring across product, engineering, and business teams.

Founded in 2021 by Prashant Mahajan and Vaibhav Devpura, Zeda.io aims to simplify the complexities involved in product management—a role critical for almost every company in the world. Its customers include Cars24, KoinWorks, Nimble Wireless, Hiver, KlearNow, and Sprinque to name a few.

The startup announced it has rolled out its live platform globally and has customers across India, Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Earlier, in January 2022, Zeda.io had raised a seed round of $1.2 million led by BEENEXT, Binny Bansal-backed 021 Capital, Whiteboard Capital, FirstCheque.vc, and Paradigm Shift Capital.

Prolance raises $2M in pre-Series A led by Foundamental, Axilor

Prolance, a cloud manufacturing platform for interior design companies, raised $2 million (Rs 16 crore) in a pre-Series A round led by Foundamental and Axilor, along with Arali Ventures and Force Ventures.

The startup will use the funds to expand into more cities across India and add new categories to its platform to make the interior design project execution simple, accurate, and effortless.

Founded in 2020 by Rama Harinath K, Vivek Parasuram, Raghunath Gururajan, Jaisimha Sathyanarayana, and Manoj K, Prolance offers a design-to-manufacturing SaaS platform that automates all the activities—from quote to CNC file generation for manufacturing.

The Bengaluru-based startup also provides a marketplace for procurement of all materials required for the execution and cloud manufacturing of interior projects.

Redeminds raises $220,000 in angel round from Surfboard Ventures, Contentstack

Career discovery edtech startup Redeminds raised $220,000 in angel funding from Surfboard Ventures and Contentstack.

The startup will use the funds to hire key leadership roles, including Chief Business Officer, scale up its engineering, operations, product, and game design teams, expand career options on the platform, achieve entry into 500+ schools by 2024, and onboard 10,000+ students.

Co-founded by Nabarupa Chatterjee and Shiv Shankar Patnaik in 2021, Redeminds is an end-to-end career guidance platform for school students, which blends AI and behavioural sciences to offer a personalised map for students to discover their true potential and help build skills for the world of the future.

The platform ensures the career recommendations are not just theoretical beacons (backed by data and assessments) but are also a real-world immersive bridge of skills for relevant occupations.

It also aims to empower parents to make an informed (and free from human bias) decision for their children by providing data-based clarity on their children, what they are good at, and how they can achieve their true potential.

It offers a career awareness bootcamp, a 360-degree comprehensive assessment built in the form of a game, and personalised 1-2-1 career counselling, and access to a curated community of professionals.

Merlinwand raises seed funding of Rs 10 million

Publishing startup Merlinwand secured Rs 10 million in a seed round. The startup will use the funds to launch more storybooks for corporate gifting and grownups, marketing, and creating brand awareness while branching out into the UK and US markets.

The startup also looks to hire and work in collaboration with tech developers to provide an immersive storytelling experience.

Merlinwand specialises in providing a personalised reading experience to children. The platform’s core idea is to communicate with and educate children on important issues in a story format so they can comprehend easily and aren’t overwhelmed.

Specialised tech recruitment startup Coffeee.io raises Rs 4.7 Cr

Recruitment startup Coffeee.io raised Rs 4.7 crore in a pre-seed round from a total of 34 angel investors and angel networks.

These include Supermorpheus, Let's Venture, Kunal Shah (Founder, CRED), Prabhu R (Founder, M2P), Amit Lakhotia (Founder, Park+), Renu Satti (Ex-COO Payments, Paytm), Vikas Garg (CFO, Paytm), Pratekk Agarwal (Ex-Bharatpe), Chinmaya Sharma (Partner, Infoedge), Rameez Menon (MD, Oxbridge Capital), Aayush Narang (Founder, Spark18), and Manu Jain (Founder, Vama), among others.

Coffeee aims to be the marketplace with the largest pool of pre-screened developers in India aspiring to get entry-level jobs, where merit and talent take centre stage.

The startup offers a level playing field, where all candidates have equal opportunities to get hired by leading companies by eliminating all biases around college ranks and geography, among others.

