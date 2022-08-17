After an extended weekend, domestic indices continued their bull run on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex closed over 59,842, up by 379 points while the Nifty50 was up by 127 points, closing above 17,825.

Meanwhile, Walmart﻿’s global advertising business grew by nearly 30% in the quarter ended June, led by Walmart Connect and ﻿Flipkart﻿ advertising. The global retailer’s total revenue in the period rose by 8.4% on a year-on-year basis to $152.86 billion from Q2 of FY 2022.

Also, there’s a new Stranger Themes-inspired café in Tokyo for all fans to vibe with some 80s music while eating dishes inspired by the show.

Fancy a plate of Demogorgon pasta, anyone?

Good Glamm’s babycare strategy

One year after acquiring BabyChakra, beauty and personal care giant The Good Glamm Group is doubling down on the mom-and-baby segment.

“Everything needs a bit of setup time…growth will be aggressive in the coming months,” Naiyya Saggi, Co-founder, Good Glamm Group and Founder, BabyChakra, tells YourStory.

The beauty D2C startup hopes its recent acquisitions in the space will help it create a one-stop shop for mom and baby needs across all price points and categories.

Key takeaways:

In October 2021, The Good Glamm Group bought The Moms Co., a mom-and-baby startup that specialises in toxin-free personal care products.

India's baby care market was pegged at about $10 billion as of 2021 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 17% percent to almost $40 billion by 2029, according to Data Bridge.

Key segments of the baby care market which include toys, toiletries, and diapers are growing by 13-14% percent per annum.

Bollywood’s first stuntwoman

Sanober Pardiwalla is considered Bollywood’s first stuntwoman.

By the age of 12, she had already earned a black belt in karate. When an ad shoot for Nakshatra Diamonds came calling, she performed some somersaults and gymnastic moves as a double for Aishwarya Rai and realised she was good at it. This kickstarted her career.

Thrill factor:

Sanober has been a part of more than 145 movies, performing stunts in the air, underwater, on the ground, and more.

Stunt doubles like Sanober are part of the Movie Stunt Artists Association which provides them with medical insurance.

As for the future, Sanober says she will stick to movies and will either be choreographing stunts, or be a safety coordinator or a rescue diver.

Digit Insurance files for IPO

Insuretech startup Digit Insurance has filed draft documents for an initial public offering (IPO). It is looking to raise Rs 1,250 crore from a fresh issue of shares and through an offer for sale of 10.94 crore equity shares for an undisclosed amount.

The Fairfax-backed company, founded by insurance veteran Kamesh Goyal, offers a full stack digital platform with solutions across motor, health, travel, property, marine, liability, and other segments.

Key takeaways:

Currently, Go Digit Infoworks holds a majority stake in the startup.

The company may sell around Rs 250 crore of shares in a pre-IPO placement.

In FY2022, 2021, and 2020, motor insurance accounted for 79.6%, 87.6% and 92.6% of Digit’s Net Earned Premium (NEP), respectively.

