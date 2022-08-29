Serena Williams' final match; Good Glamm’s growth strategy

Hello Reader,

Tennis icon Serena Williams’ career is coming full circle. The retiring sports star will play her final match against Danka Kovinic at the site of her first grand slam singles win in 1999—the US Open.

In other news, American pharma giant Moderna is suing Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech for patent infringement.

Oh, and someone is selling hot dog-flavoured ice cream on a stick in the US.

Spoiler alert: It doesn’t actually use hot dogs and it’s made of gelato.

In today’s newsletter, we will talk about

Good Glamm’s growth strategy

AI and ML in freight services

Hosting events in the metaverse

Here’s your trivia for today: Who is Marvel Comics’ first superhero?

Content-to-commerce

At one point, Good Glamm Group (GGG) was struggling with the content-to-commerce model. Now, the startup is looking at international expansion, and plans to go public soon.

GGG grew from 600,000 customers in FY21 to four million customers in FY22. This fiscal, it has already reached seven million customers.

Acquisitions:

In August 2021, the group acquired parenting platform and community BabyChakra for Rs 100 crore.

Between October 2021 and March 2022, GGG acquired 7 startups including The Mom Co, ScoopWhoop and MissMalini Entertainment.

In March 2022, the spree came to a temporary close with BabyChakra acquiring the social media assets of Tinystep.

Logistics

While working in the family business, Arham Partap realised that transporting bulk commodities was cumbersome. To solve this issue, he launched tech-first logistics startup Trucknetic, which connects shippers with carriers.

Its marketplace uses AI, machine learning, and other proprietary software to function as a central portal for front loads and return loads.

Solving for logistics:

Trucknetic aims to reduce empty running and improve asset utilisation.

It provides a one-stop solution for all types of trucks and intra-city, inter-city, and line haul movements across India.

The startup provides visibility on return loads, saving fuel costs, and increases revenue per truck by 40-50%.

Metaverse

PartyNite is a metaverse platform focused on hosting virtual events, and has ventured into theme parks, virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), and robotics and artificial intelligence (AI).

"PartyNite aims to bring people closer, build communities, and also offer custom offerings, where anybody can come and attend events and host parties at the swankiest locations," says CEO and Co-founder Rajat Ojha.

“India ka apna metaverse”:

Partynite has worked on VR experiences for AAA titles, including Resident Evil, Battlefield, Gears of War, etc.

The startup has built AI tools for quick avatar creation, speeding up the animation process etc.

Partynite has reach in 150+ arcades and owns IPs for popular games like Speedy Gun Savage and Kung Fu Dhamaka.

News & updates

Money matters: Investors are stepping up bets on a market downturn, a sign of waning sentiment that analysts say could presage a return to the volatile trading of the first half of 2022.

Investors are stepping up bets on a market downturn, a sign of waning sentiment that analysts say could presage a return to the volatile trading of the first half of 2022. Speeding up: Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp will set up a new global research and development company in India and continue to invest in the country aggressively, said its president Toshihiro Suzuki.

Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp will set up a new global research and development company in India and continue to invest in the country aggressively, said its president Toshihiro Suzuki. Going once: Sotheby’s said it sold artworks worth nearly S$24.5 million ($17.5 million) in its first auction in Singapore in 15 years, beating a pre-sale estimate of about S$18 million.

What you should watch out for

Reliance Industries will hold its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) through video conferencing at 2 pm.

NASA’s Artemis 1 mission to the Moon will lift off today.

National Sports Day in India is celebrated on August 29.

Answer: In 1939, Marvel Comics introduced three superheroes in its first issue back—Human Torch, Angel, and Namor the Sub-Mariner.

