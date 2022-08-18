Govt fines Flipkart for selling substandard pressure cookers

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has found Flipkart guilty of violating consumer rights by selling substandard pressure cookers for over a year. The e-commerce platform has been directed to recall 598 units and pay a penalty of Rs 1 lakh.

As reported in PIB, Flipkart has to recall the pressure cookers, reimburse consumers, and file a compliance report within 45 days. The violation pertains to a central government order on pressure cooker standards released on February 1, 2021.

Flipkart was found guilty of violating consumer rights as the pressure cookers failed to match the standards specified in the government order. Its liability was determined by the CCPA by citing the 'Flipkart Terms of Use' requirements that mandate the printing of 'Powered by Flipkart' on all invoices and the distinguishing of sellers as Gold, Silver or Bronze on the platform based on their quality.

Flipkart is said to have earned Rs 1.84 lakh from the sale of these pressure cookers.