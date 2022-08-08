Indian D2C’s international ambitions

Hello Reader,

At Birmingham, Indian athletes continue to shine at the Commonwealth Games 2022, with India in fourth place after winning 49 medals, including 17 gold, 13 silvers, and 19 bronze.

In other news, Elon Musk has now challenged Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to a public debate about how many bots the social media giant has…via Twitter. ICYMI, the Twitter-Musk lawsuit will go on trial on October 17.

Last but not least, here’s a list of cat pictures to start your Monday with. After all, it is International Cat Day.

Here’s to a paw-some week!

Getting an international audience excited about samosa, tea, and handicrafts from India might be easy, but there is little by the way of brands associated with these popular Indian exports. But now, a growing list of digital-first, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands is pushing for change.

These homegrown brands aren’t just targeting the Indian diaspora. They are making inroads into large retail chains and ecommerce marketplaces, while also selling through their online platforms to a global audience.

Getting on the global stage:

D2C brands see a higher order value to the tune of 20-30% in overseas markets, but the cost of customer acquisition is higher than in the domestic market.

Besides individual pieces of the cross-border puzzle, roll-up ecommerce models easily negotiate rates with partner networks and marketplaces, translating to ease of scaling brands globally.

For D2C brands, an omnichannel approach, including partnerships with offline retailers, becomes critical to achieving scale in markets outside India.

Lokesh Rao and Sunil Arora noted that avatars—digital representations of users—could help individuals present themselves as they desired, which may be otherwise impossible in the real world, where we are frequently judged, scrutinised, and made fun of for just being us.

The duo decided to launch ﻿Trace Network Labs﻿﻿ in 2021 to help individuals not only mint real-looking, human-like avatar NFTs but also replicate their lifestyle in the metaverse.

Becoming avatars:

Trace Network Labs enables individuals in their avatars to interact with others, hold business meetings, watch a film together, and engage in other activities.

It launched its dApp (decentralised app) this January, where individuals can mint their Buddy avatar NFTs using the ﻿Polygon﻿ blockchain.

All interactions of avatars at different virtual events or within brand stores in the metaverse will be recorded on-chain to help users record memories of any events their avatar engages in.

Every year, to deal with the high levels of emission in the air, the Delhi government bans the use of diesel generator sets, considered a major contributor to pollution, from October 15 to March 15 in Delhi-NCR, under the Graded Response Action Plan.

Pune-based ﻿Pi Green Innovations﻿ is solving this issue with retrofits to control the hazardous exhaust emission released by diesel gensets.

Going green:

Unlike existing solutions, which use filters or water-based solutions, Pi Green provides a filterless solution that reduces the need to change filters.

The technology, patented in over 30 countries, including the US, UK, EU, China, and Singapore, is the brainchild of Rizwan Shaikh, Co-founder of Pi Green.

The company received its largest order worth Rs 1.32 crore on December 31, 2021. Since its launch, Pi Green has made over 150 installations.

