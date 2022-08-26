International Dog Day: Top 10 pet influencers taking social media by storm

You are mindlessly scrolling through social media when you see a cute dog video. It’s a chihuahua wearing designer clothes and running around the house wagging its tail. The moment you see this you go aww and your heart melts. This is the power that pets hold. Be it dogs, cats, rabbits, or hamsters, we love coming home to our furballs and squishing them.

Some of them have managed to become influencers and taken social media by storm. They not only make our day with their adorable videos but are also bagging collaborations with big brands and celebrities.

Today, on the occasion of International Dog Day, we have collated a list of the top 10 pet influencers to add some more sunshine to your day:

Jiffpom

JiffPom is a small pomeranian dog from Chicago, with the most number of followers on social media—a whopping 9.6 million on Instagram. Apart from being ridiculously cute, he also holds the Guinness world record for his speed. This little fella is followed by some big celebrities and has worked with the likes of Katy Perry and Ariana Grande. What more? He has even been featured in a movie and has his own line of emojis.

Tikatheiggy

This beautiful dog is quite the fashion model! The Italian megahound is a famous gay icon with over 1.1 million followers. She hones custom-made clothes which look like they are straight out of the runaway from Paris and Milan. Tika has been grabbing some lucrative deals and even has her own merchandise store. Apart from being ultra stylish, Tika also has a big heart. Her success allows her owners to donate to charities like Rainbow Railroad, a Canada-based organisation that helps provide a safe haven to members of the LGBTQ+ community seeking asylum.

Mayapolarbear

This one is a literal furball. How can you not fall in love with Maya with just one look? Maya is an ‘Instafamous’ celebrity with over 1.9 million followers. Because of her thick white fur coat, her nickname is ‘polar bear’. An American breed, Samoyed, she not only wows people with her adorable photos on Instagram but also has videos on YouTube that are overloaded with cuteness.

Tuckerbudzyn

It’s time to meet Tucker, the golden retriever. With over 3.3 million followers, Tucker is known to upload goofy photos and videos. You can find his pictures while he’s chilling by the pool or sunbathing, or watching his reels when he rings up his therapist because he’s addicted to chicken! All of Tucker’s posts and videos are sure to make you giggle. Go hit the follow button for some daily dose of smile and don’t forget to double tap on the pictures of his fluffy fan-shaped tail!

Itsdougthepug

Make way for the gangster dog, Doug the pug. He is the most followed pug on the internet with over 18 million collective followers across social media—3.3 million on Instagram alone. Apart from this, he has gathered over 1.1 billion views on YouTube thanks to his adorable videos.

But don’t be fooled by his cute looks. This guy is into some serious business. He is a two-time People’s Choice Award winner, the world’s first pet celebrity voice actor, and even has a book in his name called Doug: The Pug-king of Pop Culture. Doug’s success has helped his owners create the Dougthepug Foundation which supports children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Normieandbambijenner

While we are on the topic of famous pets, how can we miss out on the Jenner clan? Meet Normieandbambijenner, two adorable Italian greyhounds of celebrity Kylie Jenner. Just like their mom, both Normie and Bambi have quite a following on social media—344,000 on Instagram, and getting belly rubs from celebrities. What a life!

Hammyandolivia

Hammy and Olivia are two talking corgi siblings who reside in Las Vegas. Equale, the pet dad, uses his voice for dogs and the results are hilarious. He first started doing this out of boredom during quarantine. But then, the dog videos garnered over two million views and people wanted to see more of these funny videos. That’s how hammyandolivia got over 675,000 followers on Instagram alone. Not only this but their unique content has managed to get over 100 million views on YouTube.

Chowderthebeardog

Chowder is a Chow Chow dog that looks exactly like a stuffed toy. He loves broccoli and long naps and has over 370,000 followers on Instagram. We guarantee that if you see his photos, you’ll definitely want to give him a big warm hug. He deserves every bit of it.

Brunotheminidachshund

Bruno considers himself British royalty and has a verified Instagram account with over 207,000 followers. Bruno’s mom came up with the idea of documenting Bruno’s life and it turned out to be super successful. People over this British Dachshund and his adventurous life.

Brodiethatdood

Last but not least, this big guy is our daily dose of serotonin! Brodie is a Goldendoodle with over 773,000 followers. His Instagram page is filled with glimpses from his party life. He loves going on road trips, chilling in the front seat of a car, and wearing shades. He even got nominated for the best Pet Influencer Award in America.

The internet loves dogs and so do we.