‘The only metrics that matter is your buyer’s feedback’ – 15 quotes of the week on leaders and entrepreneurs

It’s not us who want to climb, I believe it’s the mountain that calls us. - Priyanka Mohite, mountaineer

There are no state lines and borders. All the divides are created by us. - Sirisha Bandla, Astronaut Number 04

A meditation space calls out to you to be regular, allows you to feel calmer, and invites a feeling of trust, surrender, and equilibrium. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

Sanitisers are for killing bacteria. But they are of no use if your hand is actually dirty. - Puneet Gupta, ﻿Clensta

Postpartum haemorrhage remains the leading cause of maternal death globally. - Janhavi Nilekani, Aastrika Foundation

People really, really crave autonomy. And if you give them that autonomy to perform, to do well in their lives, to do well in their careers. - Prashant Pitti, EaseMyTrip

Removing the autonomy and agency of a teacher and attempting to centralise content design and delivery will only mask the problem – the need for truly future-ready teachers. - Pradeep Pillai, OrangeSlates

The future of financial services lies in collaboration. - Naushad Contractor, Fable Fintech

Better credit access can help micro, small, and medium enterprises grow their businesses, while helping growers afford products to improve their yield and quality. - Erkki Aaltonen, Yara Growth Ventures

Half the world is unbanked. And out of that, 800 million are in South Asia. - Seema Prem, FIA Global

Logistics is one of the fastest-growing sectors globally. - Vishal Jain, Roadcast

The problem that the world is facing with single-use plastic today is a menace. - Vaibhav Anant, ﻿Bambrew

Stories are layered, alchemical narratives which are deeply enmeshed in our cognitive and social fabrics. It is the most powerful invitation to a conversation. - Latha Vijaybaskar, 'Talk Action'

The dominant trinity model of desirability-feasibility-viability doesn’t do justice to the pursuit of radical, let alone disruptive innovation. - Pavan Soni, 'Design Your Thinking'

The only metrics that matter is your buyer’s feedback and if you can retain your existing customers. - Vishesh Khurana, Shiprocket

