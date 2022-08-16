Ola’s dream to make India an EV hub

Hello Reader,

India has stepped into its 76th year of independence, and all eyes are set on the next 25 years as the goal is now to become a developed nation.

"We must resolve to work towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed nation) and remove any vestiges of colonialism from any corner or in our hearts,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Independence Day.

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra is making another push towards strengthening India's EV ecosystem with the launch of Indian Global (INGLO) platform. It plans to equip high-energy density batteries in its electric cars—with five of them in the pipeline.

Ola FutureFactory is expanding and how. While announcing the launch of Ola Electric's all-new S1 scooter, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and Group CEO, ﻿Ola﻿, laid out the company's plan to now launch cell and battery manufacturing at Ola FutureFactory, along with its debut four-wheeler EV.

"Today, at Ola, we are taking Mission Electric to the next level by ensuring we have a roadmap to invest in technology, build scale, and bring quality products that India deserves," Bhavish said.

EV line-up:

The Ola S1 is equipped with a 3 KWh Lithium-ion battery pack and gets an ARAI-certified battery range of 141 km.

Ola’s debut four-wheeler vehicle will go from 0-100 km/h within four seconds, and will have a range of 500 km/charge.

Ola aims to produce 10 million electric two-wheelers, one million cars, and 100 GwH cells at the factory by 2024.

When Kolkata-based designer Payal Nath realised that the artisans she worked with had meagre earnings, she founded Kadam Haat—a one-of-a-kind basketry barn bringing together natural fibre products.

She also founded Kadam Foundation—an upskilling initiative for rural artisans to upskill, create opportunities, and provide sustainable livelihoods to marginalised communities in rural India.

Working with artisans:

The organisation has been training people, 85% of them being women, from the remotest parts of India.

Kadam Haat uses eco-friendly products to make baskets that are sold across the world.

Payal works with 462 artisans, and has also collaborated with Tata Realty and HCL Foundation, among others.

Vidhi Puri is an alcohol connoisseur, and her passion for cocktails led her to start The Cocktail Story (TCS) in 2018 as a blog.

It is now India's first digital platform that is building an ecosystem of the hospitality industry, alcobev brands, and spirit enthusiasts. The aim is to disseminate information about drinks via authentic Indian sources.

Cocktail experiences:

The desire to bridge the gap between bartenders and alcohol beverage consumers led Vidhi to start TCS.

The Cocktail Story became the media partner for Beluga Signature 2019, the first-ever cocktail competition by Beluga in India.

With a team of 15 people, it now caters to the PR and ecommerce needs of 95 alcobev brands.

