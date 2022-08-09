OYO acquires Nordic-based Bornholmske Feriehuse

Hospitality unicorn OYO has concluded the acquisition of Europe-based holiday homes operator Bornholmske Feriehuse through its subsidiary DanCenter, as a part of its endeavor to expand as a preferred full-stack vacation home provider.

Bornholmske Feriehuse, which has over 700 homes on its platform, is based out of Bornholm island in Denmark and is expected to clock more than 250,000 guest nights in 2022.

Speaking on the acquisition, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO said, “I feel elated as we welcome Rasmus and integrate Bornholmske Feriehuse under the brand OYO. Bornholm exhibits great potential for tourism in the coming years. We are happy to extend cooperation to the ‘Invest in Denmark’ initiative and work for the development of tourism in Bornholm and Denmark.”

Get connected to Oyo

ALSO READ Swiggy to appoint Rohit Kapoor of OYO as food delivery CEO: Sources

OYO already owns brands such as Belvilla (Belvilla by OYO), DanCenter, Traum Ferienwohnungen, among others in Europe through its subsidiaries.

The acquisition of Bornholm will strengthen OYO’s presence in Europe broadly and Denmark specifically.

Bornholmske Feriehuse was founded in 2002 by Rasmus Lund and Jacob Lund. It has 737-holiday homes exclusively spread over 30-holiday parks. Bornholmske Feriehuse is a full-stack operator providing end-to-end solutions to homeowners. OYO has a strong footprint in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Croatia among others.

OYO recently also concluded the acquisition of Europe-based company ‘Direct Booker’ which has over 3200 homes and serviced 2 million customers so far.

Get connected to Oyo

Get connected to Oyo