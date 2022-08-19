Perks of coffee breaks at work

Coffee breaks are synonymous with a quick recharge, where interesting conversations and camaraderie happen. Taking a short coffee break may seem insignificant to some, but it can considerably impact how happy, productive, and alert employees are.

The fact that employees prefer a hot cup of coffee in the morning comes as no surprise. Staff members frequently value this time to prepare for their day, get an energy boost, and enjoy a steaming cup of a hot beverage. Employees feel having a coffee maker at their workplace is crucial for increasing productivity and maintaining good morale and job satisfaction.

Here are some of the perks of taking coffee breaks at work.

Contributes to mental wellbeing

Due to its high antioxidant content, coffee can protect the body. Depending on who is drinking it and where it is brewed, coffee’s effects can vary, but studies have shown that it can be good for health. However, ‘everything in moderation’ is always a good strategy, and coffee is not a miracle cure.

It’s comforting to know that daily coffee breaks or a few cups here and there may not only help one get through the day but may also be good for one’s physical and mental health. Coffee breaks are crucial to ensure that people step away from their work desks once in a while, whether at home or in the office. Moreover, if there’s no coffee available at work, employees would probably spend more time away from the office, visiting cafés in the area, which could affect productivity.

Helps one stay alert and focused

A shot of espresso at work gives an instant boost of adrenaline and helps people stay focused on those long days when they need help staying alert. The release of adrenaline impacts the levels of energy and alertness. Being focused opens up a world of possibilities for better decision-making and problem-solving. Everyone can do more and produce better results at work if they adopt this approach.

However, coffee consumption is not limited to an increase in productivity alone. Long hours spent looking at the computer screen can tire you out and even cause brain fog. During regular coffee breaks, employees can stretch their legs to get their blood circulating and return to their workstations revitalised.

Helps build long-term friendships

Coffee breaks help activate the mind and build unexpected lifetime friendships. The bonds built over coffee breaks are strong because these are the peers one ends up talking to the most on a daily basis. These breaks are something to look forward to every day, so that one can continue to progress at work with ease.

Regular coffee breaks can bring coworkers together and foster a sense of camaraderie among those who might not otherwise have a chance to interact. These conversations may also serve as the starting point for departmental cross-collaborations that may benefit the company financially.

Coffee breaks also give workers a chance to familiarise themselves with their colleagues. Strong working connections among coworkers can lead to a more contented and enthusiastic team. Reduced staff turnover has also been connected to good working relationships.

Improves productivity

Productivity and delivery may suffer if one does not take some time off from work. Coffee has ingrained itself into the culture of the workplace, and coffee breaks have become a time for networking and socialising.

In addition to this, coffee breaks provide opportunities to discuss ideas and gain perspective on projects. The level of passion in the workforce is bound to increase if the workplace is friendly and prioritises employee morale.

Offices often have heavy workloads, tight deadlines, and tedious chores. These aspects weigh down on the employees and create a stressful and uneasy environment. During a quick coffee break, employees get a chance to leave their desks and disconnect from their job. This relieves stress and gives them some much-needed downtime.

Short breaks during the workday have been associated with higher productivity because employees are saved from overworking themselves and have more manageable workloads.

Studies have also shown that caffeine can help people feel less stressed. According to some theories, caffeine lessens stress by blocking the brain receptors that emit the neurotransmitter adenosine. As these receptors are linked to stress, inhibiting them can curb the effect of stress.

Reduces stress and brightens moods

Coffee breaks not only help cope with stress but they also have the capacity to significantly uplift one’s mood. A positive environment and ample support for employee morale are prerequisites for an ideal workplace. A cheerful outlook has the power to bring about more effective days than fruitless ones.

A study by the Harvard School of Public Health revealed that drinking coffee may help people feel happy and optimistic. Serotonin, a mood stabiliser, is stimulated by coffee, which enables a positive approach towards everyday responsibilities.

More sipping and less nitpicking is the way to go. So, take that sip and let those conversations flow!