‘Threats and vulnerabilities have become a way of life’ – 15 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world.

The biggest challenge in the IT/ technology industry today is attracting and onboarding quality talent on time. - Rajesh Bharatiya, Peoplefy

Every engineer has goals and targets and are purely focussed on the product and building it. They aren’t experts in sociology, psychology, and can only focus on the tech aspects. - Aishwarya Srinivasan, Google Cloud

Half of the purchasing power lies in the hands of women, and we need to come up with ideas and products which solve the technology issues of both genders, making it directly proportional to business growth. - Neha Bagaria, JobsForHer

When people spend most of their time at home, they spend more time on smartphones and therefore more time on conversations, because there is a lack of physical conversation. - Ankit Prasad, Bobble AI

Fintechs, NBFCs, and even banks must leverage their unique strengths, and bring them together in order to serve those who need it the most. - Rajat Deshpande, FinBox

There's nothing stopping fintechs from innovating as long as it's within the guardrails of regulation. - Kunal Varma, Freo

Most people struggle to find the right car. Even if they do, it is hard for them to ascertain if the car is of good quality. - Vikram Chopra, Cars24

Ecommerce is growing in Nepal at a rapid pace. - Baqar Iftikhar Naqvi, Upriver

Typically, development teams spend at least 25% of their time setting up the cloud and managing the infrastructure, which could be utilised to build and launch their products in the market. - Rajesh Tilwani, Humalect

You have to train people in different [cloud] scenarios and you have to upskill them continuously. - Deepak Sharma, InfraGuard

Right now, the adoption of AI that we are seeing is just due to the application of AI at large tech companies. We are yet to harness the full potential of AI across industries and companies of all sizes. - Chanukya Patnaik, DPhi

The two parts to going cross-border are how to get it to the target geography, and where does the brand want to sell it. - Saahil Goel, Shiprocket

The future for cross-border as well as domestic markets is omnichannel. - Gautam Kshatriya, UpScalio

To combat the issues of counterfeiting, businesses across all industry verticals must employ cutting-edge technology that provides confidence, transparency, and integrity to their stakeholders. - Padmakumar Nair, ﻿Ennoventure

Threats arise from vulnerability while targeting your assets. Interestingly, the attacker can opt for hundred attempts, but one wrong move of carelessness would spoil the entire game. - Huzefa Motiwala, Palo Alto Networks

You need to be convinced that even after adopting a very high defensive mechanism, vulnerabilities and threats still exist. - Ashish Mehta, Palo Alto Networks

Threats and vulnerabilities have become a way of life, especially in the cloud scenario. Thus, we need to understand the risk and then comprehend ways of mitigating it. - Suvin Mullaseril, Palo Alto Networks

