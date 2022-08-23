‘The more you interact with your customers, the more your product will be refined’ – 15 quotes on leaders and entrepreneurs

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of August 15-21 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

Just start! There should be nothing to stop you. No matter what you do, be it at business or at home, you are going to be judged. - Priyanka Save, Hill Zill Wines

There's always tomorrow, there is always the next day. Just get back up and put yourself out there. There is always going to be an up once there is a down. - Ishvari Prasanna, golfer

Sometimes you don’t see what is in front of you. And that urge of graduating, being independent, and earning money does not let you see the opportunities. - Anubha Jhawar, Celes Te

You can’t micromanage and must learn to delegate as a founder. - Nikita Deshpande, Ilana Organics

My simple maths is to look at the numbers: You have to be 94 percent better than male founders. - Prerna Jhunjhunwala, Creative Galileo

If we focus on ensuring that our maximum outreach is to women, we will be achieving our SDGs (sustainable development goals) much faster than we think. - Nidhi Bhasin, NASSCOM Foundation

Plant-based meat allows people to have their favourite cuisines any time or any day of the week without feeling guilty about cheating their values and ethics. - Sohil Wazir Sohil, Blue Tribe Foods

Art is therapy. It's a form of self-expression–a language without words. Art is not only your worldview or what you create, but a way of life. - Reet Baheti, Vasantha Arts

M&As and consolidation are definitely going to be the flavour of the season, if I may call it that. It is a direct fallout of the squeeze on late-stage funding. - Anup Jain, Orios Venture Partners

Macro, micro, international investors, and several other sentiments play a role in share prices. - Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm

The earlier you raise money, the more dilution you do over the timeframe. For entrepreneurs, it’s very important to even understand that aspect, while taking the decision--what is the right time to raise money. - Priyanka Salot, The Sleep Company

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

If the client is not willing to respect your conditions, it’s no good to have that relationship. - Priyanka Khimani, lawyer

Products and brands have evolved to cater to consumers who also want sustainability as part of their life. - Surbhi Bhatia, The Mom Store

While there will be several hiccups as part of the journey, staying true to the consumer problem you are solving is critical. - Atul Mehta, Shiprocket

The more you interact with your customers, the more your product will be refined – this means you can make it more market-friendly and acceptable. - Abhishek Bardia, MP Startup Centre

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).