‘There are more children in India than there are anywhere else’ – 20 quotes of the week on the India opportunity

Indian apps and games saw a 200% increase in active monthly users and an 80% increase in consumer spends in 2021 compared to 2019 on Google Play. - Aditya Swamy, Google Play

With new technologies being introduced to the world nearly every day, it is important now, more than ever, for our infrastructure to be future proof. - Akhil Arora, Government of Rajasthan

Indian businesses are growing at an increased pace, which has necessitated the digitalisation of business processes and finance for every company, big or small. - Archit Gupta, ClearTax

Smaller enterprises are less equipped to protect themselves against cyberattacks, especially as attackers continue to become more sophisticated. They are also likely to have fewer resources dedicated to fighting cyberattacks. - Tushar Haralkar, IBM

India's techade is here! With 5G, semiconductor manufacturing and OFCs in villages, we are bringing a revolution through Digital India to the grassroots level. - PM Modi

If you want to reach out to the grassroots and the interiors of the country, technology is the strongest tool right now. - Nidhi Bhasin, NASSCOM Foundation

In Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV cities in India, buying decisions are dictated by community leaders as against direct buying. - Vivek Yadav, Cosmofeed

Regulatory clarity on what fintechs and incumbents can do comes across as a strong enabler of efficient collaborative models. - ‘State of India Fintech Union 2022’

The current economic environment has made growing businesses more amenable to debt transactions than ever before, giving India's venture lending industry a chance to grow and evolve. - Apoorva Sharma, Stride Ventures

India is at the cusp of a massive growth and the collaboration between banks and tech companies – especially with fintechs - will play a critical role in this journey. - Ajay Rajan, Yes Bank

In this decade, we will see entrepreneurs making a material impact on the country at scale as the digital intensity of society increases. - Nandan Nilekani, Fundamentum

In the first green revolution, India doubled production of food grains and became self-reliant, but the farmers' income levels did not improve significantly, and they were very unevenly distributed. - Satish Nadiger, Akshaya Agri

Access to capital was very difficult in 2012, but [..] the dialogue around satellite and space technologies evolved over the years. - Sanjay Nekkanti, Dhruva Space

We believe that India needs to become the global epicentre of the EV revolution and command 25 of the world’s automotive market. - Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola

Be it raw materials, craftsmanship, or skill, Kerala has it all, and we have been making handmade products that are internationally renowned. However, these artisans do not know how to market it and seek a fair price. - Sangeetha Abhay, Empowering Women Entrepreneurs (eWe)

Gifting a pen has a strong emotion and we are a premium lifestyle destination for writing instruments and gifting solutions in India. - Nikhil Ranjan, William Penn

Kulfi is a ‘made in India’ product and we want to capture the domestic markets as well as the world. - Vishal Sharma, Kuremal Mohanlal Kulfi

As India scales up to be a major global economy, it will require skilled working population. There is a need to empower our people working at grassroots level with English skills. - Chetan Mehta, Wami Capital

The Indian higher education system is at the brink of a long overdue transformation. - Ashish Munjal, Sunstone

Education has never seen a recession in the 25 years we have been in business. It has always been growing. There are more children in India than there are anywhere else. - Mridula Shridhar, Kreedo

