‘While it is okay not to know, it is not okay to not learn’ – 15 quotes of the week on motivation and change

The world around is evolving fast and what our users want also keeps changing so the goal post will always keep moving. - Anand Sinha, leap.club

If the race is on, it is the tortoise that wins, not the hare. - Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

There must be a change in how money is perceived, cultural changes are required, and, overall, an alteration is needed to make our lifestyles more sustainable and planet-friendly. - Upasana Koli, WOTR

Channelise your energy productively and choose your battles wisely. - Akriti Gupta, ﻿Canfem

I would advocate therapy for everyone because I think it's nice to have somebody that you can talk to, someone who's not judgmental and will give you good advice. - Aparna Piramal Raje, 'Chemical Khichdi'

I believe an artist should make mistakes a hundred times. Each mistake will lead to improvement, and the 101st will be a masterpiece. – Puneeth Mohan

Any reading is good reading—be it a recipe book or a comic book. The message we need to give as parents is to be open to reading. - Sheetal Shah, Töölö

The trifecta required for all healing is—optimal sleep, stable blood sugar, and smooth elimination. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

I'm sure in any country, including India, it takes a little bit more convincing (if you are a woman); you need to be a little bit more vocal and flamboyant about what you're doing. - Ambika Sharma, Pulp Strategy

If corporate India must close the gender gap, women including those who are looking to return to work after a career break need to be given equal opportunities. - Neha Bagaria, JobsForHer

Women aren't taken seriously, by men and even other women. That makes women entrepreneurs doubt themselves and forces them to work harder than their male counterparts. - Vaishali Mehta, Swa Artisanal Syrups

We are so privileged to have pipes in our homes that we often ignore the problems people face in other parts of the city. - Harleen Kaur, Jal Saathi

You have to understand what is best for you, what is that one thing you want to do every single day of your life. - Aishwarya Srinivasan, Google Cloud

Be unapologetic if you are passionate about what you want to do and who you are. - Anvitha Rao, Swee10

While it is okay not to know, it is not okay to not learn. - Captain Anny Divya

