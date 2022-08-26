‘One needs to make friends with pain’ – 15 quotes of the week on motivation and change

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of August 15-21 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

Taking a small step at a time and being consistent is the key to making it work. - Prerna Mehra, Label Prerna Mehra

More women need to come up and take ownership and have confidence in their knowledge. - Eela Dubey, Edufund

Once your work starts speaking for itself, everyone respects you. - Vidhi Puri, The Cocktail Story

Leave the ego behind. Learn to do the lowest job supremely well. - Sangita Raj

Focusing on fresh whole foods with fibre of different kinds can be a safer approach to building a healthy and diverse gut microbiome. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

Learning to see ourselves as human is the first step toward not allowing disability to define us and, ultimately, not allowing others to define us by our disability. - Virali Modi

We have hundreds of fibres that are easily replenishable grasses. Imagine these being under one roof, providing artisans with a voice and livelihood, and ensuring sustainability. - Payal Nath, Kadam Haat

When we went into lockdown during the pandemic, we had a lot of time on our hands. We got talking about introducing sustainability in our lives. - Neha Goenka Shroff, Yobler

Your comments section is your university. and it will tell you what you can do better. - Manish Pandey, brand consultant

While COVID-19 made us look at the role of technology, it also made us realise that we are not doing enough! - Nidhi Bhasin, NASSCOM Foundation

In this decade, we will see entrepreneurs making a material impact on the country at scale as the digital intensity of society increases. - Nandan Nilekani, Fundamentum

Creation will need time, will need failures and will need money and will need that effort. - Bharat Sethi, Rage Coffee

I think I’ve had a lot of positive accidents through my journey that have helped me move and navigate; I am grateful for all of them. - Prerna Mehra, Label Prerna Mehra

You will learn over time; you will have to go through rejections, it's a part of the journey. Esha Shukla, WhatsApp

One needs to make friends with pain. If you are weak, the world will pull you down faster than you realise. It’s futile even trying to play the victim card. - Manish Pandey, brand consultant

