‘Kindness to strangers was at its zenith all over the world’ – 20 quotes from India’s pandemic struggle
Comprehensive healthcare is very important. We have just realised how important it has been in the last couple of years during the pandemic. – Taslimarif Saiyed, C-CAMP
Crematoriums have emerged as one of the primary sources of air pollution in recent years, particularly during the severe COVID crisis that saw a sharp increase in funeral ceremonies. - Shantanu Sonaikar, Pi Green Innovations
During the last two years of COVID, the world learned to adapt quickly, ushering in the rise of telehealth services, medical apps, and platforms, and these tools allowed doctors to fulfil their duties of saving lives. - Prateek Verma, Tata 1mg
The shift in mindset that we see today, especially when it comes to acceptance of digital technology in the healthcare space, happened as a result of COVID. - Aparna Sathianathan, CoronaSafe Network
All stakeholders, doctors, patients, government, pharmaceuticals, and medical device firms wanted to move to digital. They have all accepted that. - Sandeep Gudibanda, HealthPlix
COVID has created a long-term consumer behaviour shift towards a healthier lifestyle. And that is great for overall humanity. - Tushar Vashisht, HealthifyMe
What demonetisation did to digital payments in the country, COVID-19 did for healthcare and specifically for remote health and remote patient management. - Vishal Gondal, GOQii
The modern world reacted to the pandemic, not just with edge tools and traditional ways. It mounted a fierce counter-attack using data. - Ajeya Motaganahalli, Pure Storage
In the summer of 2022 we scaled up our D2C business and at the same time we collaborated with Disney to launch a new air cooler collection for kids rooms. - Achal Bakeri, Symphony Limited
Our own employees were sick, everybody was in a hurry, everyone was anxious, the rules were changing by the hour. - Ameera Shah, Metropolis Healthcare
Pandemic era has forced us to digitise and hence improved the customer experience as well. - Saurabh Arora, Plum
Post the second COVID-19 wave, the [lending] business took off substantially as the term collaboration came into play in a massive form. - Harshvardhan Lunia, Lendingkart
One of the best decisions I took during [the pandemic] was to not reduce my team or not cut salaries. - Rutu Mody Kamdar, Jigsaw Brand Consultants
Amazon has given us rock solid support at every juncture – from infrastructure, to technology, to medical benefits for workers infected with COVID-19. - Jamuna Rani, Sarini Associates
Despite the pandemic, we have developed an impeccable track record and trust across our partners in 2021 and look to double down on our co-lending model in FY23. - Siddharth Mahanot, Indifi
It is amply clear that the hybrid mode of education, especially for working professionals, is here to stay and comes with lots of advantages. - Nisha Butoliya, Azim Premji University
Online teaching was a luxury before COVID-19 but during the pandemic, online learning became a requirement. - Seethaprasad Mandikel, TriByte technologies
The pandemic-led lockdown gave rise to creators and professionals who made themselves popular with the increasing digital adoption. - Vipin Pungalia, Sennheiser
[Blue collar placements] is a sunrise sector and came into the limelight during COVID. - Balamurugan Sundararajan, Kaigal
Now that we seem to be coming out of the pandemic era, cartoonists are bursting forth with more energy. - VG Narendra, IIC
We started out during the pandemic as more people took to gardening as a hobby. We have seen more than 2X growth since we started. - Tanvi Agarwal, Bombay Greens
[The pandemic] has also allowed millennials to explore the [astrology] category with repeatable use. - Sanil Sachar, Huddle
I think the first responders during the pandemic were ordinary citizens and the civil society – neighbours helping neighbours. Kindness to strangers was at its zenith all over the world. - Rohini Nilekani, 'Samaaj, Sarkaar, Bazaar'
