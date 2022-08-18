From the latest tech on display to engaging the Indian startup ecosystem, here is what’s in store at the Rajasthan DigiFest 2022

Entrepreneurs and startups in Rajasthan have had the opportunity to scale sustainably, thanks to the state government’s initiatives – the most notable being its flagship program iStart Rajasthan that celebrates its fifth anniversary today, August 18.

The Rajasthan DigiFest 2022, organised by the state’s Department of Information Technology and Communication, continues to celebrate that spirit of entrepreneurship with a focus on youth and showcasing the latest technologies and solutions from startups across the state.

To be held at the Birla Auditorium in Jaipur on August 19-20, 2022, the DigiFest is the largest in-person event to be hosted by the state government since the COVID-19 pandemic, and is packed with wide-ranging events revolving around technology and the startup ecosystem in Rajasthan.

The two-day fest provides a platform for startups, industry leaders, mentors, students, and more to network and showcase developments in IT and technology that helps improve interaction between various stakeholders in society for ease of doing business.

For those looking to learn from pioneering experts that have left their mark on the Indian startup ecosystem, the event will have power talks from founders and leaders such as Dr Velumani Arokiaswamy, CEO and Founder, Thyrocare; Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO, PhysicsWallah; Vineet Rao, Founder and CEO, DealShare; and Gauranga Das, leadership consultant and life coach. This, in addition to the Startup Expo and networking opportunities with mentors, investors, and incubators on both days, will help startups scale and grow organically.

Nurturing entrepreneurs and the startup ecosystem in Rajasthan, the DigiFest will also showcase sessions on Promoting Startup Ecosystem in Rajasthan, Startup Funding Explained: Investment Rounds and Sources, Developing Entrepreneurial Ecosystem, How To Build & Scale Your Startup? and more. These knowledge sessions will help decode the current state of startups and the path forward to encourage innovation in Rajasthan.

Or explore the latest developments in the tech world and how they’re revolutionising various industries through panel discussions and workshops on Design for the Metaverse, Aha moments with AI, Fintech: Changing the Way India Transacts, Demystifying Web 3.0 & Metaverse, and more. Drone enthusiasts can also visit the drone expo tent with a dedicated space for a number of drone OEMs to display their products.

The DigiFest also aims to help Rajasthan’s youth upskill themselves to be part of a professional workforce in the IT and tech sector. This is being done with sessions on Hiring Opportunities for Students, How to Prepare for Interviews, and Women Empowerment and Diversity Hiring, by Hyrefox.

In addition to these knowledge sessions, the DigiFest is engaging college and school students with online quizathons, photography and drawing competitions, and a paper presentation.

What’s more, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will also be visiting the fest and touring the expo zones, after which he will launch the Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra Internship Program.

For a full list of speakers and the agenda of the Rajasthan DigiFest 2022, and to register for the event,