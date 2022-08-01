Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Aug 1, 2022)

India Accelerator announces the launch of a new coworking space in Noida

India Accelerator, an accelerator and coworking space provider, has recently announced the launch of its new coworking space in Noida spread across a 20,000 sq ft area. It is the fifth coworking centre added to IA’s portfolio after successfully setting up four coworking spaces in Gurugram, one of the most sought-after corporate hubs in Delhi/NCR.

India Accelerator has invested $350,000 towards this property which comprises a mix of private cabins, open seating and meeting rooms, all equipped with uninterrupted Wi-Fi and ergonomic furniture. The space holds a capacity of 250 seats which will be operational and available from 15 August 2022.

Jagran New Media crosses 100 million users mark

Jagran New Media, a digital arm of Jagran Prakashan surpasses 100 million users in the News/Information category with 100.60 million total unique visitors, 384 million total views, 485 million minutes time spent, registering a growth of 19% in total unique Visitors.

JNM witnessed an annual growth of 4% in total unique visitors and consolidated its position as one of India's top ten news and information publishers, which augurs well for monetisation.

Jagran New Media has been a pioneer in providing real-time content across genres, with news and politics being the primary drivers, education, lifestyle, health, auto, and technology are also significant contributors to this growth.

Indian EV Brand EVeium partners with Reliance General Insurance

EVeium, the Indian 2-Wheeler EV brand, has announced its partnership with Reliance General Insurance. Following the tie-up, Reliance General Insurance will exclusively provide motor insurance to all EVeium customers.

The brand, launched in June, has been on an aggressive launch spree, announcing three electric scooters within a month- Czar, Comet, and Cosmo.

EVeium aims to manufacture at least 40,000 units in the first phase of the plant launch. The company is also aggressively working to create the charging and battery swapping infrastructure aligned with the Indian government’s vision to achieve EV Transformation in the country.

BoStreet records 15K orders on Myntra in Q1

BoStreet, launched in mid-April, simultaneously made its debut on Myntra Stylecast with its first collection. BoStreet brings runway-like styles straight to the rack at affordable prices for GenZ and late millennials.

BoStreet has been live on Myntra for a quarter now and has introduced over 2,000 trendy styles across all major categories like dresses, tops, blouses, denims, shorts, swimwear and co-ords.

FHealth Accelerator launched for healthtech startups

FHealth Accelerator has announced the launch of the first batch of its accelerator programme commencing on 27 July. The startup accelerator has been designed to support and accelerate the growth of healthcare-focused start-ups in their early revenue stages.

The accelerator plans to deploy over $1.5 mn across 8-10 companies over 3 batches in FY 23. The accelerator programme is backed by Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited also popularly known as “Madhavbaug”, one of India’s largest Ayurveda Cardiac Care clinics chains having a network of over 270 clinics across seven states.

Along with capital, the accelerator will provide advice and mentorship, support and opportunities to leverage their distribution network, and research facilities and access their more than one lakh active patient base.

The focus is on startups that work in the areas of D2C, home healthcare, telemedicine, patient-centric innovations, MedTech and digital therapeutics. The accelerator is based in Mumbai but invites applications from all over India.

Noise announces Vaani Kapoor as the brand ambassador of the upcoming Noise X-Fit 2 smartwatch

Noise, a homegrown connected lifestyle brand, has roped in leading actor and youth icon Vaani Kapoor as the face of its upcoming X-Fit series smartwatch in India, Noise X-Fit 2. Noise announced the X-Fit series last year in partnership with HRX, India’s homegrown fitness brand jointly owned by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment.

Noise is all set to launch the X-Fit 2 smartwatch in India on the fourth of August and has roped in Vaani Kapoor as the new brand ambassador of this unique collaboration collection.

The actor will feature in the digital campaigns of the Noise X-Fit 2 that herald the philosophy of both brands. X-Fit series brings the perfect synergy of Noise’s innovative technology and HRX’s design elements, setting new benchmarks for lifestyle products. The latest addition to the series, the upcoming X-Fit 2 will be available for grab on Flipkart, Myntra, and Gonoise.com.

Urban mining startup Metastable Materials inaugurates its R&D and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru

Urban mining startup Metastable Materials has inaugurated its maiden R&D and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru, with the multi-fold goals of carrying out equipment fabrication, design and development, and process optimisation, among other strategic areas for the company. Metastable’s newly-inaugurated facility, spread over a total area of 5,000 sq. ft., is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and equipment, including an in-house quality analysis lab to perform regular quality checks of the end-products (extracted materials) along with a parallel focus on continuous improvements in terms of process efficiency and yield.

By the end of the current fiscal, i.e. FY 2022-23, Metastable aims to ramp up the facility to run at its full capacity and bolster commercialisation optimally for the company. This will also include them working towards doubling-up the facility to function as a metal extraction line by the end of 2022–with the capacity to be able to handle the processing of up to 600 tons of end-of-life Lithium-ion batteries per year and eventually cater to 4 to 6% of India’s end-of-life Li-ion batteries treatment value chain.

(This story will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)