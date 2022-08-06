Startup news and updates: daily roundup (August 6, 2022)

UP govt targets $1 trillion economy, appoints Deloitte consultant: PTI

The Uttar Pradesh government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Deloitte India, appointing it as a consultant for achieving the target of lifting the state's economy to $1 trillion, news agency PTI reported on Saturday.

By 2027, Uttar Pradesh will become a benchmark for the policy of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" with a trillion dollar economy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

Within the next 90 days, Deloitte India is likely to present a future action plan with a thorough deliberation after conducting a sector-wise study, he added.

Startup Mission to conduct free workshop for high-net-worth individuals aspiring to be angel investors: PTI

The Kerala Startup Mission is conducting a free workshop on August 13 for HNIs (high net-worth individuals) aspiring to be angel investors as an additional asset, PTI reported on Saturday.

The event will be held in Kochi in association with Headstart Network Foundation. It will be led by experienced venture capitalists and successful investors.