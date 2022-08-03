Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Aug 3, 2022)

WhatsApp, Uber launch partnership in New Delhi

The two American giants have announced their WhatsApp to Ride (WA2R) partnership for residents in the Delhi-NCR region. Using this feature, locals can use the official WhatsApp chatbot to book a ride with ﻿Uber﻿, in both English and Hindi.

According to a press release shared with YourStory, New Delhi is one of Uber's top cities by volume of rides. The ride-sharing giant believes it can reach out to a new audience demographic in India with this partnership.

The two companies ran a successful pilot of the program in Lucknow last December. It revealed that the average WA2R user is younger than the average Uber user, with more than 50 percent being under the age of 25. Within the pilot, 33 percent of inbound users were new users for Uber, and they are hoping this growth will be reflected in the new partnership.

Get connected to Recur Club

Harvard brings student and young professional conference to IIIT Delhi

The Harvard College Project for Asian and International Relations (HPAIR) has announced that it will be hosting its annual Asia Conference (ACONF) at IIIT Delhi between August 20 and 24 this year. This will be the first time the conference is being held in India in its 30 year history. Previously, it held the competition at other venues such as South Korea, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

The theme for this year's conference is "Finding the Future", and will focus on the way society needs to rethink the way it tackles problems. The speakers will cover a range of topics, including the evolving startup ecosystem, data security, sustainability, and content creation, among others.

Get connected to Recur Club

The 30th anniversary conference, and the first to be held in person since 2019, is partnered with organisations such as True Beacon, Invest India, and others. Speakers include Geoff Ralston of Y Combinator, Kunal Shah of Cred, Michael Horvath of Strava, acclaimed fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and former World Bank CTO Lesly Goh, among others.

Khatabook announces comprehensive health coverage for LGBTQA+ employees

In a move to make their workplace more inclusive, ﻿KhataBook﻿ has announced that they will be providing holistic mental health and health insurance policies for all its employees, including those who identify as LGBTQA+.

With this move, live-in partners and dependents of these employees can now be covered under the employee health insurance. The company has tied up with Nova Benefits to provide this inclusive coverage. Additionally, it has tied up with YourDost to provide comprehensive mental health coverage as well.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Khatabook has stated that it currently has a gender diversity of 22 percent in its organisation, and aims to reach 35 percent within two years.

Recur Club's new financing platform helps WeVOIS grow 2.5X

﻿Recur Club﻿ is a new trading platform that helps startups convert their recurring revenue into upfront capital needed for growth. Using this tool, IoT solutions firm WeVOIS, among others, is able to raise money by using their recurring revenue as collateral as and when needed.

According to Abhishek Gupta, CEO of WeVOIS, by using this non-dilutive form of capital, his company was able to grow revenue by 150 percent over the last nine months. Not only did it help with raising capital as needed, but also at a premium valuation.

"Their flexible financing allowed us to draw down capital at our will and enabled us to expand into new territories when we were ready for it. This has also helped us in raising equity capital at a much higher valuation as compared to the offers we received last year,” said Gupta.

(This story will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)

Get connected to Recur Club