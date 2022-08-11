‘Super brands will work better than super apps’ – 25 quotes of the week on India business trends

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 25 gems and insights from the week of August 1-7 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

The next wave of D2C commerce in India will come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. - Saahil Goel, Shiprocket

MSMEs are the drivers of India's economic and social development, and are poised to play a critical role in catapulting India's GDP to realise its $5 trillion dream. - Arun Nayyar, NeoGrowth

Formalisation of MSME lending and high contribution of MSME segment in India’s GDP offer tremendous opportunity. - Amitabh Chaudhry, Axis Bank

The collective might of small businesses in India, operating in a quick, frictionless, reliable, transparent, and technologically advanced ecosystem, is what will push India towards becoming a $5 trillion economy. - Amit Bansal, SOLV

We will see a spurt in startups offering different services in carbon neutral space in India in the next 2-3 years. - Manish Dabkara, EKI Energy Services

India's next phase of growth is going to come from the innovations that startup founders will bring. - Saumya Kumar, I-Venture @ ISB

There is no FOMO among investors now, which was noticeable in 2021, and they are in no hurry to close the round. - Adith Podhar, Gemba Capital

Women driving the solid waste auto-tippers may not seem like a big thing, but it is a great step in women's empowerment in rural areas. - Uma Mahadevan Dasgupta, Govt of Karnataka

Menopause is a space that’s not touched, and women have the maximum problems there. - Swathi Kulkarni, ﻿Elda Health

The challenge with our education is that for most people Indian history ends at 1947 and everything after that year is conventionally taught in political science. - Eric Chopra, itihāsology

There is a prominent gap in the market, particularly in the consumer finance space where most professionals are either misinformed or uninformed of the basics of their financial wellness. - Anand Datta, Nexus Venture Partners

In a country like India, where absolute debt numbers are high and expected to rise with the surging population, it is imperative to adopt advanced analytics-enabled collection models. - Puja Srivastava, Spocto Solutions

From sudden weather changes to internet shutdowns and power cuts [in Kashmir], there’s a lot that goes on. Supply chain is the first to be hit and that’s one of the biggest challenges. - Sadaf Syed, Hands of Gold

There are several patches of forests like Borajan that are increasingly getting disjunct, leading the population of hoolock gibbons into isolation. - Rushikesh Chavan, The Habitats Trust

There is a beautiful saying in ayurveda that says when diet is wrong, medicine is of no use, and when diet is correct, there is no need for medicine. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

Nuts and dry fruits have become synonymous with festivities, good health, and great taste. - Akash Sharma, Farmley

This [nuts and dry fruits] segment is large and the unorganised market makes up 95 percent of the market. The products from the unorganised market suffer from quality, hygiene, and adulteration issues. - Hariharan Premkumar, DSG Consumer Partners

Within two years, the cost of electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers will be equivalent to the cost of petrol vehicles, and the country will change. - Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Transport

There is an astounding level of awareness about EVs, such as range, charging, and TCO, even in Tier II and III cities of India. - Prajwal Sabnis, Orxa Energies

Well-engineered EVs are needed to answer the consumers' range expectation. - Ranjita Ravi, Orxa Energies

Three of four vehicles sold in India are two-wheelers, but what is available today have loud, dirty, gas-burning engines from last century. - Chris Sacca, Lowercarbon Capital

Two-wheeler vehicles are the foundation of mobility in India, and a huge worldwide market principally because they're so easy to navigate in congested urban environments. - Jim Adler, Toyota Ventures

We are likely to see further developments on the data protection front in the government’s proposal for the Digital India Act, which will overhaul the current framework of the Information Technology Act, 2000. - Shreya Suri, Indus Law

I fear the gap in ambient scientific know-how, which is needed to embrace science in the process of economic development and creating cutting-edge ventures. However, that ambient knowledge is not nurtured in India. - Tarun Khanna, HBS

There isn’t a greater feeling than to see your flag go up for you at the world’s greatest sporting stage and to know that you are the first-ever Indian woman to win a medal. - Deepa Malik, paralympian

Outside of metro cities, especially in the Tier II and Tier III areas, getting sunglasses is an expensive affair. Very few companies make good-quality eyewear in India. - Mehul Jakharia, Eyewearlabs

The beauty vertical, online and offline, is witnessing growth momentum while building efficiencies across the value chain. - Falguni Nayar, Nykaa

We believe that in India, super brands will work better than super apps. - Deepinder Goyal, Zomato

YourStory has also published the pocketbook 'Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups' as a creative and motivational guide for innovators