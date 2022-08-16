‘Sustainable growth and profit need to go hand in hand’ – 15 quotes of the week on leaders and entrepreneurs
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of August 8-14 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.
See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.
An aspiring entrepreneur needs at least hundreds or thousands of ideas, which need to be sought constantly. - Marc Randolph, Netflix
When you consider all of the middlemen involved in the fundraising process, startup founders, generally, end up spending 12-15% success fees. - Vanshika Mangla, Pitch Our Way
When you have finite resources, you can't build everything. - Manu Rikhye, growX ventures
What counts as a ‘need’ and what counts as a ‘want’? This is a debate that rages across the country--from households and boardrooms to GST Council meetings. - Sumit Gwalani, epiFi
We all know sales is hard and managing sales compensation can be a pain point for many companies. - Pulkit Agrawal, Kennect
Together with startups and smaller businesses, large corporations must endeavour to develop sustainable packaging. Specialist businesses developing superior solutions can greatly aid other FMCG businesses. - Vikash Kumar Agarwal, Go Grocer
It’s not only the economic impact, but the dignity and social recognition that are the real wins for us. - Neelkanth Mishra, Jaljeevika
Everyone has to find what drives their passion, and for me, it's about finding out how many women are going to shift from plastic pads to biodegradable products. - Anika Parashar, The Woman’s Company
Healthcare requires you to find ways to cooperate with the rest of the ecosystem. You cannot do it in isolation. - Meena Ganesh, Portea Medical
For any brand to succeed, it is important to have a reliable logistics partner. - Ishan Grover, Svish on The Go
A strong foundation is important to create a scalable brand. - Seeza Bhardwaj, The Green Loom
To become a household name, having an international presence is very important. - Ananth Narayanan, Mensa Brands
I believe in focusing on both growth and profitability at the same time. If you have got the right model and the right basic unit economics, you can focus on both and the rest falls into place. - Nandan Nilekani
There are always ways to raise valuations later if your business proposition is solid. - Maninder Singh Juneja, True North Co
Sustainable growth and profit need to go hand in hand. - Harsh Mariwala, Marico
