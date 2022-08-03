How Tradingo retains traders

Hello Reader,

﻿Zomato﻿ is now Eternal.

Well, that’s how the foodtech unicorn wants to rebrand itself, and have four separate CEOs handling its different verticals.

During its June quarter earnings call, Zomato said it will reorganise its food delivery and dine-out business under Zomato, the business-to-business (B2B) arm under Hyperpure, quick commerce via Blinkit, and the Feeding India programme.

Speaking of companies that rebranded themselves, Meta, formerly Facebook, is seeing some changes in the company.

On August 1, Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg formerly stepped down from her position after 14 years and would continue as a board member.

The company also confirmed that Instagram chief Adam Mosseri will temporarily relocate to London, UK, later this year to lure users away from TikTok as it grapples with a slump in users.

In other news, India scripted history at the CWG 2022 Birmingham by winning its first-ever gold in lawn bowls women's four tournament after defeating South Africa with a score of 17-0 in the finals.

Kudos to the team!

Cutting the clutter amid a flurry of trading platforms, online discount brokerage firm ﻿Tradingo﻿ was founded to retain traders, who tend to stick around for barely three weeks.

Its in-house proprietary CRM tool Jarvis operates via different channels to reach out to the traders. The platform keeps the communication active even after a trader exits the platform.

Retaining traders:

Jarvis has more than 25 triggers based on the trading pattern of traders.

Around 60% of traders are receptive to Tradingo’s recommendations.

The platform is clocking 10% month-on-month growth.

Team Tradingo

The ban on TikTok and other Chinese apps by the government created an opportunity for Made-in-India apps to grab the spotlight.

Gurugram-based house of apps ﻿Appyhigh﻿ decided to fill the void by launching Share Karo India, Browser Go, and Scanner Go. These three apps have a total of 136 million downloads as of July 2022.

Ruling the charts:

AppyHigh apps have been downloaded more than 500 million times.

It has launched 20 apps, including AppLockGo, M Video Maker, SmartShoppr, etc.

The company says this user base has grown 10X since the pandemic.

Our roads are getting crowded by the day, with the average Bangalorean spending around 243 hours each year stuck in traffic. This calls for innovative solutions that will take single-passenger cars off the road.

Enter ﻿Cityflo﻿, a Lightbox Ventures and India Quotient-backed mobility startup that offers premium office rides to white-collar professionals.

Key metrics:

80% of Cityflo's users are car owners.

8,000 daily rides daily across 16 routes in Mumbai using 160 buses.

More than one lakh app downloads on Google Play Store, with a rating of 4.4.

