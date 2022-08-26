[Weekly funding roundup Aug 22-26] Venture capital inflow shows an uptick

The month of August has ended on a positive note as the last week saw a certain uptick of venture funding into startups driven by deals in the range of ~$50 million.

The last week of August saw total venture funding of $260 million cutting across 26 deals. In comparison, the previous week witnessed an inflow of $135 million. This rise in venture funding certainly comes as a relief in what has generally been a very lacklustre period.

The month of August till now has seen a total inflow of around $800 million, and the present trend is unlikely to change for the rest of the year. It is likely that startups, especially those in the unicorn and soonicorn categories, are unlikely to raise any large round of funding as the marquee VC or PE funds are unsure of leading such deals.

Now, it is anybody’s guess how long the present funding slowdown is going to last, however, there is unlikely to be any sharp reversal in flow of capital.

Transactions

Servify﻿, a product lifecycle management startup, raised $65 million from Singularity Growth Opportunity Fund, AmTrust, Iron Pillar, and BEENEXT.

﻿‎Hector Beverages﻿ raised $50 million from an investment company of Singapore's GIC Special Investments Pvt Ltd.

﻿Oasis Fertility﻿, a healthcare company, raised $50 million from Kedaara Capital.

﻿Mojocare﻿, a healthtech startup, raised $20.6 million from B Capital, Chiratae Ventures, Sequoia India’s Surge, and Better Capital.

Awign, an HR tech startup, raised $15 million from Bertelsmann India, Amicus Capital Partners, Mynavi Corporation, and Unitus Ventures﻿.

Apparel brand ﻿XYXX﻿ raised Rs 90 crore (approximately $11 million) from Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund, Trifecta Capital and Sauce Venture.

Healthtech startup ﻿HealthAssure raised Rs 50 crore from Rajiv Dadlani Group, Blume Ventures, and Leo Capital.