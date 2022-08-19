YourStory TechSparks 2022 will build on India’s tech agenda to tackle global challenges

YourStory is thrilled to announce that TechSparks—India’s definitive technology, innovation, and leadership summit—is making a comeback as a physical event in Bengaluru on November 10.

Since 2008 YourStory’s flagship startup-tech and leadership conference, Techsparks, has brought together entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, policymakers and other top decision-makers to a single platform that allows the free exchange of ideas, and enables positive change in society. The show and stakes are bigger this year.

As the world emerges from a debilitating pandemic and stares at an economic slowdown, it has become all the more important to get our best minds together to ask and answer the big questions.

At YourStory, we believe that India is uniquely placed to leverage its tech prowess and show the world the way forward. After all, the country has just given the world a glimpse of its ability and grit through the unprecedented Covid vaccination programme.

This is why the 14th edition of our flagship event, TechSparks, will focus on “Building on India’s tech agenda”—a theme that draws inspiration from, and is directly aligned with, the Government of India’s vision of ‘Technology-enabled Development’.

The three-day long event, to be held between November 10 and 12, will see 10 main sector tracks, 15+ special focus tracks and sessions spanning 100+ hours. The conversations will take a deep-dive across edtech, spacetech, logistics, Web3, frontier tech, and future of work, among others.

The summit aims to provide a unique collaborative platform by bringing together subject specialists, thought leaders and industry experts to share their insights and learnings through discussions, debates, talks and much more.

From cutting-edge technologies and audacious ideas to path-breaking disruptions and deep humane conversations, TechSparks 2022 will be the destination for discovering future disruptors.