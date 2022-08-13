5 YouTube channels that can help you learn something this weekend

If you are looking to learn something over the weekend, we have picked out 5 YouTube channels that will help you do so. They are in no particular order but these are channels we like to watch and learn from. Hope you enjoy them too.

Kurzgesagt - In a Nutshell

This channel, with over 19 million subscribers, is run by a group of animators and illustrators who aim to spark curiosity about science and the world we live in. They explain the universe and our existence one video at a time. What is life? Are there aliens?

What happens if you step into a black hole? You can find the answers to these as well as many other interesting questions related to space and human existence. This channel has impeccable colourful animations and is available in languages such as English, German and Spanish. You can also participate in discussions on the channel's social media platforms.

The Infographics Show

Facts are fun, but most of the time they are presented through boring and badly edited videos. The Infographics Show focuses on making animated motion infographic videos in a fun and entertaining way. It covers a vast range of topics from World War and celebrity conspiracy to even what happens when you are on death row!

If you are interested in delving deeper into certain topics, there is more knowledge material on the channel’s website. Due to the vast variety of topics it covers and its interesting storytelling concept, this channel has managed to garner 11.9 million subscribers. Check it out. You may end up hitting the ‘subscribe’ button too!

The School of Life

The School of Life is a collective of psychologists, philosophers, and writers devoted to helping people lead calmer and more resilient lives. They share ideas on how to understand ourselves better, improve our relationships, take stock of our careers, deepen our social connections, find serenity, and grow more confident in facing challenges.

They do this through films, online psychotherapy, online classes, and a range of books, ebooks, and games. They publish one film every Wednesday and have over 7.8 million subscribers.

What If

These two simple words provide the spark that has ignited countless theories, discoveries, and inventions. Most of what we know about ourselves and the universe is because someone, somewhere, at some time, asked themselves “what if?”

What If is a documentary web series that takes you on an epic journey through hypothetical worlds and possibilities, some in distant corners of the universe, others right here on Earth. What If has over 6.65 million subscribers. If you ever find yourself wondering "what if", chances are that you will get the answer on this channel.

The Riddle

This is a channel you should check out if you are in the mood to solve some riddles. The channel has a whopping 178k subscribers and, as the name suggests, it makes videos on various types of riddles. The animations are simple, and the voiceovers are clear.

The videos also allow you to pause and think about the answer. What we love the most about the channel is that it is great to watch and participate in with friends or family members. Do give it a try and let us know how good a detective you are.

Apart from the channels mentioned above, other notable channels with amazing learning content would be Crash Course, How to Adult, Ted Talks, and Never Too Small. We hope you check out these channels and gain loads of free knowledge.