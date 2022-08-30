Zomato tests 'Intercity Legends' project to deliver iconic dishes from across India

Foodtech giant ﻿Zomato﻿ is testing a new project called Intercity Legends to deliver iconic food dishes from cities across India within 24 hours.

"With our new launch, ‘Intercity Legends’, no matter where you are, you can order and relish legendary dishes like baked rosogollas from Kolkata, biryani from Hyderabad, mysore pak from Bengaluru, kebabs from Lucknow, butter chicken from Old Delhi, or pyaaz kachori from Jaipur," said Zomato.

It says that these culinary jewels are known to be the gastronomical must-haves of their cities.

"By leveraging Zomato’s vast network of restaurant partners and delivery partners, deep understanding of food technology, and insights into what our customers love, legendary dishes will be delivered from across India to you the very next day," Zomato said in a blog post.

According to the company, the food items will be freshly cooked, frozen, and shipped by air or road. It will be packed in reusable and tamper-proof containers to keep it safe during air transit. The customer will receive food the next day. "State-of-the-art mobile refrigeration technology preserves the food without the need to freeze it or add any kind of preservative," said Zomato.

After receiving the food, you can microwave, pan-fry, and air-fry the food, just like any other dish out of the refrigerator. "All types of dishes have undergone lab testing to ensure that the aroma, texture, and taste remain of high quality," said Zomato.

As of now, the service is only available in a few cities. Zomato said, "We are launching this for select customers in Gurugram and south Delhi. We will rapidly scale this to other cities in the next few weeks. "

